Bisleri Scores Big on Hydration Partnerships With Five Cricket Franchises

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water is thrilled to announce its partnership with Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the official hydration partner. Bisleri, with a legacy of more than 50 years, has been championing the narrative on hydration, building one of the largest sports marketing programs in the India and Middle East region.

Expressing enthusiasm on the extension of this partnership, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International said, "This is our third season running of hydration partnerships with some of the most iconic sporting franchises under the Bisleri #DrinkItUp marketing campaign. We have a truly integrated marketing approach with limited edition bottles, on ground experiences, truck branding, retail POSM and exciting social media content with all the teams. The associations helps us build on our Gen Z consumer base and strengthen our regional connect, building on the fandom of each of the teams. We have also partnered with Star Sports to be present with our television commercials across all 74 matches of the IPL season."

Bisleri has hydration partnerships across all genres of sports across India and Middle East with some of the most iconic sporting properties including all Procam Marathons, Dubai Marathon, Ras Al Khaimah Marathon, Professional Golf Tour of India, 7 football teams in the Indian Super League, 5 teams in the UAE ILT20 League, Ultimate Table Tennis, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Tennis Open, WTA and ATP events in India, Hockey India League, Ladakh Marathon, JSW India Squash Open, Spartan Races and many more.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

