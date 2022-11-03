BlueMedix expands rapidly in Bihar, Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh

One of the leading Retail Chain pharmacies, The Blue Medix is Rapidly Swapping the Pharmacy Retail market of Bihar, Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh.

Blue Medix has become the Epitome of Pharmacy Retail in Bihar Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh. As a retail chain pharmacy, it envisions ensuring the availability of genuine and affordable medicines to the last mile.

Incepted in 2017, BlueMedix has 100+ retail pharmacies, 80+ stores in the pipeline, and 45+ crores in revenue, BlueMedix has logged in over 25 lakhs customers satisfied and happy.

BlueMedix has a unique penetration-heavy mechanism of delivery which distinguishes it from just being a Retail Chain. With a reengineered medical ecosystem and Technical Innovation, BlueMedix is redefining the warehousing, distribution channels, retail ops, and online deliveries vivid customer experience.

BlueMedix is solving and redefining the gaps and problems in the pharma delivery market at the bottom of the pyramid with its bottoms-up approach integrating all the way from tier 1 to tier 6 cities and is solving a very critical, chronical and emergency availability of live saving medicines to the masses.

In the difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic, BlueMedix stood with the masses in the need of the hour and extended much-needed support in those terrifying times. The company did 9 Lacs + home deliveries during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

BlueMedix, as a retail chain pharmacy, empowers its services with cutting-edge technology, to stay relevant in today's dynamic and competitive market. The adopted technology and on-demand services are designed with an in-depth understanding of Gaps & Problems in the Health Care Market which enables Blue Medix to provide and deliver the best to the customers.

BlueMedix has curated business opportunities for individuals by adding them as Franchise Partners and giving them the space to grow and be financially independent.

Azam Rias, Founder and CEO of BlueMedix said, "With a legacy of five years in the healthcare industry with the highest success rate we at BlueMedix are wide-spreading our roof strongly and productively. We are on a mission to revolutionize pharmacies and the healthcare ecosystem in India."

In the eastern reason, BlueMedix is the first retail chain and is a major major employer in the healthcare sector with more than 150 employees on role, 250 on-off roles and indirectly supporting more than 2000 people. Blue Medix is committed towards the service to society and is engaging youth, training them under its "Level Up - Training Academy" and providing employment. It aims to train & employ more than 500 employees in its role in the coming financial year.

BlueMedix, not only provides customers with a wide range of medicines listed under various categories, but also offers a wide range of choices in Over-The-Counter products including wellness products, vitamins, diet/fitness supplements, herbal products, pain relievers, diabetic care kits, baby/mother care products, beauty care products, and surgical supplies.

Blue Medix has evolved as a one-stop solution for pharmacy and lifestyle products in eastern India.

