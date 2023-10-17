BluePine Foods partners with Factacy & Proxgy to revolutionise food-making with AI and IoT

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 17: BluePine Foods Private Limited (Brand YANGKIEZ by MOMO MAMI), a well-known food company, has announced a strategic collaboration with Factacy, a leading AI solutions provider, and Proxgy, an innovative IoT solution provider, in its quest to revolutionise food-making through cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies.

Established in 2016, BluePine Foods is known for its Continuous Innovation, and its Brand Yangkiez by Momo Mami Authentic Himalayan handcrafted artisanal momos & dumplings and high-quality frozen food items. Led by Master Chef Aditi Bhutia Madan (known as Momo Mami in the industry), the Company is committed to delivering authentic Himalayan Handcrafted Momos & Dumplings hygienic, healthy food items at affordable prices with the widest range of varieties available with them.

By partnering with Factacy and Proxgy, BluePine Foods aims to harness advanced AI and IoT capabilities to streamline operations and provide greater value to customers. The company will be able to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and make data-driven decisions using Factacy's expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and data engineering.

Similarly, using Proxgy's IoT technology, it will gain valuable insights into the production line, ensuring real-time monitoring and minimising resource wastage and Increase Customer Delight at the QSR End under Brand Yangkiez By Momo Mami.

Commenting about the twin collaborations, Master Chef Aditi Bhutia Madan, Founder and Director of BluePine Foods said, "We are delighted to partner with Factacy and Proxgy and adopt technological innovations in our food-making processes. Factacy's AI solutions and Proxgy's IoT capabilities complement our existing strengths and align perfectly with our commitment to providing top-quality, authentic and nutritious food products to our clients."

The partnership between Factacy Private Limited and BluePine Foods Private Limited and Proxgy, marks a significant milestone in the realm of AI-powered food manufacturing/processing & QSR- Quick Service Restaurants segment. Together, they are poised to create new possibilities, enhance customer experiences, and propel the industry forward.

The collaboration allows them to leverage the latest AI and IoT solutions, expanding their portfolio while maintaining the highest standards of quality and authenticity in the QSR industry.

This partnership exemplifies BluePine Food's commitment to continuous improvement and a customer-centric approach. As they embrace AI and IoT technologies, BluePine Foods remains dedicated to delighting customers with the finest and most delicious food products.

"We are honored to work with BluePine Foods and Factacy" said Pulkit Ahuja CEO of Proxgy. "Our IoT solutions, in tandem with Factacy's AI technologies, will empower BluePine Foods to unlock actionable insights, improve operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth. This collaboration represents a powerful convergence of AI and IoT in the food manufacturing industry."

"As a company committed to continuous improvement and innovation, this partnership holds immense potential for BluePine Foods," said Inderjit Makkar, CEO of Factacy Private Limited "Our AI solutions, will enable BluePine Foods to elevate its production processes and deliver exceptional food products to customers."According to Master Chef Aditi, who was inspired by her cravings for traditional Himalayan cuisine while living in Delhi to venture into the food business, the integration of AI and IoT technology will help optimise production workflows and further improve the quality and taste of BluePine Foods' products and High Precision and optimal Quality Food Delivery to its retail Customers. The partnerships open up new opportunities for BluePine Foods as it can expand its portfolio, which also includes Frozen veg and non-veg momos and frozen spring rolls, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and authenticity.

