BNI Surat successfully hosts Business Conclave

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 25:BNI Greater Surat successfully hosted its flagship event, the Business Conclave, on January 18 and 19. The event achieved remarkable success, with business deals of more than Rs. 50 crore.

Organised at the convention centre in Sarsana, the first day of the conclave featured former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman as the keynote speaker. On the second day, Dr. Faruk Patel of KP Group and motivational speaker Sanjay Raval shared their experiences. They also shared insights on how to become a successful entrepreneur.

The conclave, organised on the theme of “Connect, Collaborate, and Co-Create”, was BNI Surat’s largest event to date. The event brought together experts from various industries for panel discussions and provided critical guidance. Additionally, sector-wise business meetings and workshops, featuring prominent industrialists as keynote speakers, were also organised. The conclave saw participation from four countries, over 100 cities, and 250+ exhibitors, with more than 10,000 visitors.

Sharing details about the event, Gaurav Singhvi and Dr. Nidhi Singhvi, Executive Directors of BNI Greater Surat, said that the Business Conclave aimed to bring together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals on a common platform to facilitate business networking, exchange of ideas, and opportunities for business growth through collaboration.

This year marked the ninth edition of the conclave, which was the largest yet. It featured over 250 businesses from more than 100 cities and various business categories showcasing their products and services. The event hosted dedicated meets such as Mega Textile, Mega Jewellery, Mega Travel Meet, and product launches. Specific meetings and panel discussions were also conducted for different business sectors.

The conclave aimed to accelerate Surat's economy and business landscape and witnessed business deals worth over Rs. 50 crore over the course of two days.

