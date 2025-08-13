Bridging Borders, Building Peace: Agam Pandit Appointed to Mediate Hope in Central Africa

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 13: In Central Africa's Great Lakes region, tensions and strained relations between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda have been ongoing for a long time. It has always posed a challenge to peace and stability in Central Africa's Great Lake region. The area, which is rich in natural resources, is burdened by decades of conflict. This issue has drawn attention from both global policymakers and traditional African leadership institutions. This issue has caught the attention of world leaders and traditional African leaders. Recent talks now focus on bringing together governments, regional groups, and historically significant royal dynasties to solve political problems and the social and economic causes of unrest.

The Washington Peace and Development Agreement was signed on 27th June 2025. It signalled a renewed international commitment to stability in the region. The agreement emphasises not only conflict de-escalation but also focuses on long-term cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and community-led development. Authentic imperial and royal houses of Africa have been represented through networks such as the Council of Elders of the Empires and Kingdoms of Africa (COSERA) within this framework. These institutions have been invited to play an advisory role. These institutions are rooted in centuries of cultural legitimacy. These are increasingly viewed as key channels for grassroots engagement and trust-building in post-conflict scenarios.

COSERA has appointed Indian Origin strategist and entrepreneur Agam Pandit as part of this evolving diplomatic landscape. Agam Pandit will be assisting in mediation initiatives between DRC and Rwanda. Pandit has built cross-continental networks in business, culture, and humanitarian work. He will work alongside African royal leadership to facilitate dialogue and encourage sustainable cooperation. His ongoing collaboration with Her Imperial Highness Princess YAV Mwad Marilyn of the Mwant-a-YHWH dynasty of the RUUND | LUNDA Empire places him in a unique position to bridge diverse stakeholders in the peace process.

According to COSERA, Pandit's role will focus on supporting the implementation of agreements that address both political reconciliation and equitable economic development. This includes helping design frameworks that ensure local communities benefit directly from resource management, infrastructure projects, and cross-border trade, thereby reducing economic drivers of conflict.

COSERA leaders said, "Today's diplomacy needs both government channels and traditional institutions that people deeply trust." They added that combining the two gives initiatives official approval and local support, which is important for lasting peace in areas with long and complex histories of conflict.

Although the Great Lakes region still faces hurdles to lasting peace, experts believe that involving governments, traditional leaders, and business initiatives together will promise a better future and path. Pandit's appointment is seen as one move in this wider plan to encourage reconciliation. It will boost the economy and strengthen cooperation in the region.

