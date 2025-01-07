BRISKPE Launches Unified Platform for Cross-Border Payments

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: BRISKPE, a PayU-backed cross-border payment platform, has introduced a game-changing solution designed specifically to meet the needs of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This unified platform integrates account-to-account (A2A) transfers, card collections powered by PayU and PayPal, providing exporters, service providers, marketplace sellers and freelancers with unparalleled convenience and efficiency in managing international transactions.

By combining A2A transfers with card- and wallet-based collections, BRISKPE offers MSMEs unparalleled flexibility to cater to diverse client preferences, broaden market reach, and accelerate growth. With this integration, businesses can tap into a global network of users and unlock new opportunities.

Sanjay Tripathy, Co-Founder and CEO of BRISKPE, encapsulates the company's mission. "Our goal is to empower MSMEs by breaking down the financial and operational barriers that have held them back for too long. By simplifying cross-border payments and offering a variety of payment options, including A2A, card-based and wallet-based collections, we're not just helping businesses save costswe're enabling them to address diverse client needs and focus on growth, innovation, and unlocking their full potential. We believe that with the right tools, Indian MSMEs can lead the charge in global trade, benefiting diverse communities and driving economic growth for all," he says.

Seamless Payment Solutions

MSMEs play a pivotal role in propelling India toward its ambitious $2 trillion export target by 2030. However, they often face significant barriers in international trade, with payment challenges being a key obstacle. High forex fees eat into already thin margins, slow payment timelines disrupt cash flow, and regulatory hurdles add layers of complexity to an already demanding process. BRISKPE's platform is designed to eliminate these pain points, offering a streamlined solution that ensures businesses can focus on growth and innovation, not red tape.

At the heart of the platform is its ability to cut costs without cutting corners. Unlike traditional payment methods, which often involve expensive SWIFT transfers and hidden charges, BRISKPE offers a flat 1% fee on transactions (inclusive of GST) for their A2A payments. Funds are credited within one day (for A2A), enabling businesses to maintain healthy cash flow and seize opportunities without delay. The platform supports local collections in six major currenciesUSD, GBP, EUR, CAD, AUD, and SGDeliminating the need for multiple bank accounts or intermediaries. It also supports SWIFT transfers in over 30 currencies and real-time payment tracking. Instant KYC approvals ensure a seamless onboarding process, while the all-in-one dashboard streamlines payment management. This isn't just about savingsit's about empowering businesses to reinvest in their growth and make the most of their hard-earned revenue. When every rupee counts, having a cost-efficient solution can be the difference between stagnation and expansion.

For their card and wallet transactions, BRISKPE ensures secure payments through robust gateways like PayU and PayPal, that employ advanced fraud detection technologies. The platform simplifies payment integration, saving time and reducing technical challenges.

Empowering Exporters

This bold vision is already translating into tangible benefits for businesses across industries. Whether it's a textile exporter looking to expand into new markets, a tech startup managing international clients, or a small trader breaking into global e-commerce, BRISKPE is providing the foundation for growth. By addressing the challenges that have long plagued cross-border transactions, the platform wants to move beyond just being a payments solutionit wants to be a catalyst for economic progress. "As global markets become more competitive, Indian MSMEs need every advantage they can get. With BRISKPE, the world is just a payment away," adds Tripathy.

About BRISKPE

BRISKPE is a pioneering cross-border payments platform, primarily designed to meet the unique requirements of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Established in 2023, its cutting-edge technology simplifies global payments, making them cost-efficient, faster, and hassle-free, while ensuring seamless access, robust tracking, and stringent compliance. BRISKPE is committed to providing MSMEs with a comprehensive solution that empowers these businesses to reduce costs, streamline global operations, and boost their global competitiveness.

Learn more at www.briskpe.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260059/4368299/Briskpe_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor