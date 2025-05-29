Brother’s Gift of Life: Shalby Hospital Surat Performs Successful Kidney Transplant

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 29: Offering a young woman fighting end-stage renal disease a fresh lease on life, Shalby Hospital in Surat has effectively carried out a life-saving kidney transplant, attesting to medical excellence and human resilience.

Travel from hopelessness to hope

After three years of triple weekly dialysis, the patient arrived with a baseline serum creatinine level of 10 mg/dL and no urine output, signs of severe kidney dysfunction. Her creatinine levels remarkably normalised to 1 mg/dL after transplant, and she started passing urine clearly, indicating good graft performance and a good surgical result.

Mastery Underlying the Success

Under the direction of Chief Nephrologist Dr. Mukesh Goyal and Chief Urologist and Transplant Surgeon Dr. Juhil Nanavati, a seasoned transplant team painstakingly carried out this difficult operation. Having done over 500 kidney transplants in Hyderabad, Dr. Goyal brings a great deal of expertise; Dr. Nanavati has effectively completed more than 250 kidney transplants in New Delhi.

A dedicated team, including Dr. Kevin Desai and his anaesthesia unit, Dr. Arool Shukla supervising intensive care, and dedicated nurses and resident medical officers, supported their combined efforts.

A Testament to Surat’s Advanced Medical Care

“We are glad to offer Surat such advanced transplant treatment,” said Dr. Mukesh Goyal. “The patient’s recovery was fantastic, and it’s heartwarming to see how organ donation inside a family can change life.”

Dr. Juhil Nanavati said, “This case reminds us that real miracles can be created in modern medicine together with unselfish love. Participating in the journey of the patient was an honour.

Shalby Hospital: A Hope-filled Lighthouse

Modern facilities and a multidisciplinary approach of Shalby Hospital clearly show its dedication to providing complete kidney treatment. To guarantee complete treatment for its patients, the hospital provides a whole range of nephrology treatments, including dialysis, kidney transplantation, and post-operative care.

Shalby Multispeiciality Hospital

The success of this transplant not only represents a medical first for the institution but also supports its reputation as the top kidney care center in the area.

Motivating an Organ Donation Culture

This amazing story highlights the miracles organ donation can enable and its great power. It respectfully reminds us of the life-altering power of unselfish deeds and motivates others to consider the gift of life by organ donation.

Mahatma Gandhi said once, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” The ethos of organ donation and its ability for metamorphosis really appeal to this frame of view.

