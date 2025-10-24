BSE warns investors against fake social media accounts using its officials’ photos

Mumbai, Oct 24 The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday warned investors about miscreants using BSE's officials' photos to create fake social media IDs to spread misleading wealth advisory.

"It has come to the attention that photos of senior BSE officials are being used to create fake social media IDs. The IDs created claim to provide a wealth advisory solution to mislead gullible investors," the stock exchange said in a statement.

BSE officials are allowed to initiate or endorse any wealth management or advisory services in any capacity; however, investors should not to misguided by such fake misrepresentations.

"Investors are urged not to rely on any stock/share recommendation from any such fake social media handle and verify the source of communication before making any investment decisions," the stock exchange said.

Further, BSE advised investors to engage with only registered intermediaries whose list is available on SEBI and BSE websites.

The stock exchange said that it only conveys information through its official websites and social media handles.

"Any official communication from BSE is made only through www.bseindia.com and BSE’s social media handles @bseIndia – Instagram, @bseIndia - Facebook, @BSEIndia – LinkedIn, @BSEIndia –X (Twitter), @BSEworldBSEIndia – YouTube," BSE stated.

Earlier, BSE said that it had resolved 190 complaints from investors against 126 companies in the month of September 2025.

The Bombay Stock Exchange received 173 complaints against 102 companies in September this year.

The complaints from earlier times are among those that the Bombay Stock Exchange has settled.

The stock exchange also disclosed that, as of September 2025, Suraj Products Ltd., Bajaj Auto Limited, and Reliance Home Finance Limited were the top three companies with complaints that had been pending for more than a month to be resolved.

During the five years between April 2020 and March 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India investigated 76 cases involving investment-related fraud, and the offenders were ordered to disgorge Rs 949 crore in illicit gains.

To stop, identify, and combat fraud involving investments, a number of central government, law enforcement, and regulatory organisations have been acting.

