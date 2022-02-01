Budget 2022: No change in income tax slab

An important announcement has been made for income tax payers. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that no changes have been made in the tax structure this year either. Therefore, the tax structure will be the same this year as last year.

2.5 lakh - no tax

2.5 lakhs to 5 lakhs - 5 per cent tax

5 lakhs to 7.5 lakhs - 10 per cent

7.5 lakhs to 10 lakhs - 15 per cent

10 lakhs to 12.5 lakhs - 20 per cent tax

12.5 lakhs to 15 lakhs - 25 per cent

Over 15 lakhs - 30 per cent tax