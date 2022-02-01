Budget 2022: Vehicle registration RTO can now be done from anywhere

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a big relief to the auto sector. Vehicles can be registered from anywhere in the country after sale. A portal will be launched to register these vehicles. This will benefit auto companies and vehicle owners. Because not all companies have showrooms in every district, in the RTO area. As a result, a vehicle has to be purchased in one district and registered in another district of the vehicle owner. Also the RTO registration of the states varies. This causes undue inconvenience to vehicle owners. Now a person living in Mumbai, Pune will be able to register a vehicle from these cities even if he has the address of the village on his documents. For this, he will not have to take the vehicle to the village RTO on temporary passing through the city.

Centers for Excellence will be set up for EV planning in the city. 7 mobility zones will be created. 9 will be fossil fuel. EVs will be promoted in the public transport system. Charging stations will be increased, said Nirmala Sitharaman.