Budget 2024: Govt to Promote Vaccination Among Girls Aged 9-14 to Prevent Cervical Cancer, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video)

In a significant move aimed at bolstering public health initiatives, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her Budget speech that the Modi government's intent to encourage vaccination for girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer. The announcement underscores the administration's commitment to preventative healthcare measures and addressing critical health concerns affecting women and girls across the nation.

Cervical cancer is a major health issue globally, and India bears a considerable burden of this preventable disease. Vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of cervical cancer, has proven to be an effective preventive measure. By targeting girls in the 9 to 14 age group, the Narendra Modi government aims to provide them with essential protection against HPV infection, significantly reducing their risk of developing cervical cancer later in life.

Earlier, Sitharaman unveiled a significant expansion of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, announcing its extension to encompass all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers across the nation. This move marks a crucial step towards bolstering healthcare access for those at the forefront of grassroots health initiatives.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and Anganwadi workers and helpers will now be entitled to comprehensive health coverage, offering them essential medical protection and financial security. This expansion underscores the government's commitment to prioritising the health and welfare of frontline healthcare workers who play pivotal roles in community health services.