Burns & McDonnell India ranks No. 56 on the 2022 Best Companies to Work For List

India, part of Burns & McDonnell, is gaining national recognition for its workplace operations and culture. Coming in at No. 56, the firm has now made India's Best Companies to Work For list for the last six years in a row.

To earn this recognition, Burns & McDonnell India had to exceed Great Place to Work standards, which evaluate how workplace culture incorporates credibility, camaraderie, respect, pride and fairness.

The Great Place to Work Institute identifies places of work based on employee feedback and workplace practices.

This year's employee survey found that 95 per cent of its employees feel Burns & McDonnell India is a safe place to work and 92% agree that the facilities and celebrations contribute to a great working environment. The survey found 94 per cent participants are proud to work at BMI and feel great about how the company contributes to society.

"We are so grateful for our dedicated employee-owners who have helped us achieve a ranking on this list for the sixth year in a row," says , CEO and director of operations for Burns & McDonnell India. "Burns & McDonnell India is continuously growing its amazing team of individuals that provide high-quality solutions for our clients. It's an honor to make this list and our employee-owners make working at Burns & McDonnell a one-of-a-kind experience."

Established in 2013 in Mumbai, Burns & McDonnell India is a full-service engineering company with multidisciplinary capabilities across oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, transmission and distribution, energy/power, environmental services, and food and consumer product sectors. During the past few years, Burns & McDonnell India has more than doubled the size of its team.

For photos and support materials, please visit our .

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 10,000 engineers, construction and craft professionals, architects, and more to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities. Founded in 1898 and working from more than 60 offices globally, Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned. Learn how we are .

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor