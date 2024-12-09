Buyer-seller meet facilitates direct business interactions between buyers and sellers from North Eastern Region

New Delhi [India], December 9 : The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) organised the vibrant Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, hosting an exclusive Buyer-Seller Meet aimed at fostering long-term business relationships between North East India's artisans and buyers from across the country.

According to the Ministry of Development of North-East Region, the event, which highlighted the rich cultural and economic potential of the North Eastern Region (NER), facilitated direct business interactions across key sectors such as Textiles, Sericulture, Handloom & Handicrafts, Gems & Jewellery, Agriculture & Horticulture, and Tourism.

The platform encouraged bulk orders, immediate trade deals, and long-term partnerships, marking a significant step toward the economic development of the region.

Senior officials from MDoNER, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC), and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) were present at the event, underscoring its importance.

During the opening session, the Advisor, NEHHDC, emphasised the investment opportunities in the North Eastern Region. He outlined its unique advantages, encouraging stakeholders to tap into the region's abundant resources and vibrant cultural heritage.

Highlighting ONDC's transformative potential, the Chief Business Officer explained how the tech-based initiative, built on an open protocol, aims to revolutionise e-commerce in India. He noted that ONDC is onboarding artisans, weavers, and sellers from NER to enhance their market reach.

Chief Business Officer, ONDC mentioned that ONDC, a tech-based initiative, to transform the way e-commerce functions in the country by enabling e-commerce through an open protocol based on open-source specifications.

The initiative will not only facilitate the rapid adoption of e-commerce, but also boost and strengthen the growth of startups in India.

By facilitating scalable and cost-effective e-commerce through the open protocol, ONDC will empower startups to grow collaboratively.

He also highlighted that the ONDC in collaboration with NEHHDC is onboarding artisans/weavers/sellers of the North Eastern Region on their platform to increase their market linkage.

Managing Director, NEHHDC appreciated the initiatives taken by MDoNER and stated that such kind of initiatives will not only help in promotion of indigenous products of the North Eastern Region but also help in economic prosperity of the local artisans/weavers/seller of the region.

Joint Secretary, MDoNER, reaffirmed the region's readiness for growth, citing strategic investments and government initiatives that have created a favorable environment for businesses. She emphasized the unique opportunities offered by all eight North Eastern states and the commitment of central and state governments to support investments.

The meet featured one-on-one interactions between sellers from NER and buyers from other regions, fostering deeper connections and practical outcomes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor