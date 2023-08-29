CAMON 20 Avocado Art Edition: The Smartphone That's Leading the Way in Design, Technology, and Value

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 29: TECNO, the leading technology brand synonymous with innovation and style, is once again breaking new ground in the world of beautifully designed smartphones. The brand's latest endeavour is set to elevate the smartphone experience through a harmonious blend of art and technology.

This special edition of the CAMON 20 features a captivating fusion of embossed textures, artistic graffiti, and a premium leather finish in a refreshing yet soothing green colour. The result is a smartphone that is not just a device but a style statement that stands out in a sea of uniformity and it price makes it much more sweet for consumers

In addition to its stunning design, the CAMON 20 Avocado Art Edition is packed with cutting-edge features. It has a large 6.67-inch FHD+ Dot-in AMOLED display, a 32MP AI selfie camera, a 64MP triple rear camera with RGBW sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which ensures smooth and efficient performance. The storage is impressive too with 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB) with memory fusion and 256GB large ROM.

Speaking about the aesthetically pleasing edition of CAMON 20, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile, said, “At TECNO, we've always believed in pushing the boundaries of innovation and design to captivate the imagination of young tech enthusiasts. Our relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to innovative design has solidified our position as a premium technology brand. With each new smartphone, we tell a unique story that seamlessly weaves together technology and artistry, creating a harmonious blend that resonates deeply with our users. Through our collaborations and our ongoing dedication to design excellence, we are setting a new trend where technology and aesthetics converge in unprecedented ways, offered at an aggressive price."

The CAMON 20 Avocado Art Edition offers a truly exceptional consumer experience. The large and vibrant display is perfect for watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web. The AI selfie camera takes stunning photos and videos, even in low light. And the long-lasting battery means one can use the phone all day without having to worry about running out of power.

But perhaps the best thing about the CAMON 20 Avocado Art Edition is its affordable price. At INR15,999, it is one of the most stylish and feature-rich smartphones on the market. If one is looking for a smartphone that has it all, the CAMON 20 Avocado Art Edition is the perfect choice for you.

Key Features of TECNO Camon 20 Avocado Edition:

* Impressive display and design

A trailblazer in visual excellence, equipped with captivating features that redefine smartphone standards. Anchored by its expansive 16.95 cms (6.67”) FHD+ Dot-in AMOLED Display with in-display fingerprint sensor, boasting a resolution of 1080*2400, this screen transcends mere functionality, unveiling a gateway to a realm of dynamic hues and intricate nuances. It embraces TUV Rheinland certified Blue Light protection, harmonizing visual brilliance with a concern for sustained ocular well-being during extended usage periods. The device's embossed graffiti design on the premium leather finish encapsulates a design ethos that marries aesthetics with utility. However, the Camon 20 boasts an ingenious Ring Flash with Dual Matrix Camera Design, an embodiment of both artistry and utility, enhancing photography prowess. This distinctive approach intertwining form and function resonates profoundly with users who cherish the fusion of style and substance.

* Unmatched camera capabilities

The Camon 20 boasts an array of formidable camera capabilities that redefine photography. On the front, a potent 32MP AI Selfie Camera, featuring an expansive 80.6° View angle and a Dual Flashlight system, guarantees flawless self-portraits even in the most demanding lighting scenarios. The rear showcases a remarkable 64MP Triple Rear Camera configuration, fortified by an advanced RGBW Sensor, ensuring the delivery of truly breath-taking photography results. The innovative Quad Ring Flashlight takes low-light photography to new heights, elevating the device's ability to capture striking images in challenging lighting conditions. With its camera prowess, the Camon 20 stands ready to capture every moment in all its beauty and clarity.

* Availability

The phone is available at a disruptive price of INR15,999 and by leveraging the convenient EMI plan, it can be owned for just INR 30 per day* at your nearest retail outlet and on Amazon.

