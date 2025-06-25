Cedaar Textile Limited Announces IPO Opening June 30, 2025

By PNN | Updated: June 25, 2025 12:08 IST2025-06-25T12:02:27+5:302025-06-25T12:08:44+5:30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Cedaar Textile Limited, a leading sustainable textile manufacturer specializing in premium yarns and fabrics from ...

Cedaar Textile Limited Announces IPO Opening June 30, 2025 | Cedaar Textile Limited Announces IPO Opening June 30, 2025

Cedaar Textile Limited Announces IPO Opening June 30, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Cedaar Textile Limited, a leading sustainable textile manufacturer specializing in premium yarns and fabrics from 100% organic and recycled fibers (polyester and cotton), announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday, June 30, 2025.

IPO Details: 

  • Issue Size: 43,50,000 equity shares of ₹10 each
  • Total Issue Value: ₹60.90 crore (at upper price band)
  • Price Band: ₹130 – ₹140 per share
  • Market Lot Size: 1,000 equity shares
  • Issue Period: June 30, 2025 to July 02, 2025
  • Anticipated Allotment: July 04, 2025
  • Credit to Demat Accounts: July 07, 2025
  • Listing Platform: NSE EMERGE

Share Allocation Structure:

The fresh issue of 43,50,000 equity shares will be allocated as follows:

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 13,04,000 equity shares
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 13,28,000 equity shares
  • Retail Individual Investors (RII): 15,00,000 equity shares
  • Market Maker: 2,18,000 equity shares

Use of Proceeds:

  1. Installation of Grid-tied Solar PV Rooftop System for captive power generation
  2. Modernization of the Machines
  3. To meet working capital requirements
  4. General corporate purposes
  5. Issue-related expenses

Issue Intermediaries:

  • Lead Manager: Fast Track Finsec Private Limited
  • Registrar to the Issue: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app