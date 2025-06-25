Cedaar Textile Limited Announces IPO Opening June 30, 2025
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Cedaar Textile Limited, a leading sustainable textile manufacturer specializing in premium yarns and fabrics from 100% organic and recycled fibers (polyester and cotton), announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday, June 30, 2025.
IPO Details:
- Issue Size: 43,50,000 equity shares of ₹10 each
- Total Issue Value: ₹60.90 crore (at upper price band)
- Price Band: ₹130 – ₹140 per share
- Market Lot Size: 1,000 equity shares
- Issue Period: June 30, 2025 to July 02, 2025
- Anticipated Allotment: July 04, 2025
- Credit to Demat Accounts: July 07, 2025
- Listing Platform: NSE EMERGE
Share Allocation Structure:
The fresh issue of 43,50,000 equity shares will be allocated as follows:
- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 13,04,000 equity shares
- Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 13,28,000 equity shares
- Retail Individual Investors (RII): 15,00,000 equity shares
- Market Maker: 2,18,000 equity shares
Use of Proceeds:
- Installation of Grid-tied Solar PV Rooftop System for captive power generation
- Modernization of the Machines
- To meet working capital requirements
- General corporate purposes
- Issue-related expenses
Issue Intermediaries:
- Lead Manager: Fast Track Finsec Private Limited
- Registrar to the Issue: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited
