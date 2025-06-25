Cedaar Textile Limited Announces IPO Opening June 30, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Cedaar Textile Limited, a leading sustainable textile manufacturer specializing in premium yarns and fabrics from 100% organic and recycled fibers (polyester and cotton), announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday, June 30, 2025.

IPO Details:

Issue Size: 43,50,000 equity shares of ₹10 each

Total Issue Value: ₹60.90 crore (at upper price band)

Price Band: ₹130 – ₹140 per share

Market Lot Size: 1,000 equity shares

Issue Period: June 30, 2025 to July 02, 2025

Anticipated Allotment: July 04, 2025

Credit to Demat Accounts: July 07, 2025

Listing Platform: NSE EMERGE

Share Allocation Structure:

The fresh issue of 43,50,000 equity shares will be allocated as follows:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 13,04,000 equity shares

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 13,28,000 equity shares

Retail Individual Investors (RII): 15,00,000 equity shares

Market Maker: 2,18,000 equity shares

Use of Proceeds:

Installation of Grid-tied Solar PV Rooftop System for captive power generation Modernization of the Machines To meet working capital requirements General corporate purposes Issue-related expenses

Issue Intermediaries:

Lead Manager: Fast Track Finsec Private Limited

Fast Track Finsec Private Limited Registrar to the Issue: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

