Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Bajaj Markets – Shop on No Cost EMI with an EMI Card

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has teamed up with leading brands in the country to offer EMI card, credit cards, and other financial tools. Some of these cards allow cardholders to make big purchases on no-cost EMIs with minimal/zero down payment.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is one such popular choice among those looking to simplify their shopping experience. With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, it may be the ideal time to apply for this card and make this festive season even more joyful.

Here are some of the key features of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card:

* Pre-approved loan of up to Rs 2 Lakhs

* Minimal payment on select products

* Over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4000+ cities

* Flexible repayment tenure ranging from 3 to 24 months

* Low processing fees

* Zero foreclosure charges

What’s more, cardholders can access some exciting offers from partner stores with this card. These offers can make Raksha Bandhan shopping even more delightful.

One can apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website. It is simple and takes only a few minutes. Here are some of the key benefits of applying for the card on this platform:

* Instant activation

* End-to-end digital process

* Minimal documentation

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a simple financing option that is sure to make shopping for Raksha Bandhan simple, affordable, and convenient. To get started with the application process for this card, one can visit the Bajaj Markets’ app or website.

