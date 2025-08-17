Celebrating Janmashtami with Devotion and Joy

By PNN | Updated: August 17, 2025 14:15 IST2025-08-17T14:06:05+5:302025-08-17T14:15:03+5:30

As the festival concluded, the community carried home the blessings of Lord Krishna, along with the joy and devotion ...

Celebrating Janmashtami with Devotion and Joy | Celebrating Janmashtami with Devotion and Joy

Celebrating Janmashtami with Devotion and Joy

As the festival concluded, the community carried home the blessings of Lord Krishna, along with the joy and devotion of a memorable Janmashtami celebration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app