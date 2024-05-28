Celebration of Indian Culture in the USA: Prof. P.R. Mukund Honored with Shivanand Puraskar Award

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 28: The Satsankalpa Foundation Inc. proudly hosted the annual Bharathidasan celebration on May 19th, an event that recognizes individuals and organizations dedicated to practicing and supporting Sanathana Dharma in the United States. This year's gathering was a grand success, attracting over 650 attendees from various states across the USA and India, with an additional 300+ people joining via live stream.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Smt. Mitra Vasisht, retired Ambassador of India and member of the Indian Foreign Service, who served as the Chief Guest, and Smt. Pragya Singh, Consul (Visa and Attestation) at the Consulate General of India in New York, who was the Special Guest.

In recognition of his significant contributions to Sanathana Dharma, Prof. Mukund was honored with the prestigious 'Sivananda Smruthi Puraskar' for his dedication and impact. The award is named in honor of Pujya Guruji SathGuru Sivananda Murthy Garu, a revered embodiment of Sanathana Dharma and Bharatheeyatha.

Prof. Mukund, along with the other speakers, shared their profound knowledge and experiences with the audience, inspiring many with their commitment to preserving and promoting the ancient wisdom of Sanathana Dharma.

The cultural richness of India was magnificently showcased through the artistic performances of "Nrithyanjali: An Obeisance to Saints of Bharat." This captivating presentation featured classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, and Odissi, performed by children from various dance schools in Connecticut. Each young performer was honored with a certificate and memento presented by the Sivananda Smruthi Puraskar awardees, acknowledging their dedication and talent.

The event also included a special felicitation of the dance teachers by Chief Guest Dr. Mitra Vasisht, recognizing their invaluable contribution to nurturing and preserving India's cultural heritage.

