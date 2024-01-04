Celebrity Astrologer Tina Singh Crowned Mrs. India One in A Million 1st Runner up 2023

New Delhi (India), January 4: Celebrity Tarot Card Reader Tina Singh from Noida now steps into the world of fashion after being crowned 1st R'Up in the National Pageant in New Delhi. Tina Singh a renowned Celebrity Astrologer resident of Noida, who changed people’s lives through numerology and tarot cards, has now entered the world of fashion. She won the most Prestigious National title

Tina Singh, who was the first runner-up, said that her husband, businessman Rahul Singh, has made an important contribution to her success. Her teenager son Neil Singh also supported her throughout this journey. She is passionate about working for women’s empowerment and the education of girl children. Her goals include creating a safe space for women where they can share problems and gain inspiration from peers. She lived in America for several years after studying MBA in Finance from America. While coming back to India, she got interested in astrology and studied it in depth. Post-pandemic, she made it her profession. She has been a successful Tarot card reader as well as a numerologist and can boast of a significant clientele,

However, Tina is not just a pretty face; she brings depth to the title of beauty queen. As a professional astrologer, she delves into the mysteries of the cosmos, offering insights that extend beyond the glittering lights of the fashion world. Tina’s passion for astrology has led her to become a trusted guide for those seeking cosmic wisdom, combining her celestial knowledge with a compassionate approach to help others navigate life’s journey.

This dynamic combination of beauty and intellect sets Tina apart, showcasing that one can be both a trendsetter in the fashion realm and a respected professional in the mystical world of astrology. Tina Singh, a shining star in every sense, continues to inspire and mesmerize with her grace, style, and celestial wisdom.

She gives information and advice about Tarot cards Reading and Numerology on various social media sites like Instagram ( id – Tina_ celestial_readings ) and Facebook. She always had an inclination towards fashion. She used to groom herself and create fashion goals for herself. As soon as Tina found out about Mrs. India One in a Million Beauty Pageant, she contacted the organizers and won an audition. More than two thousand women participated in the auditions, out of which a total of seventy-three women were selected to proceed further. The participants were divided into the 3 categories. She was one of the seventy-three to present her personality as well as beauty and win the trophy. She also won Sub titles like Mrs Photogenic and Mrs Body Beautiful. Her dedication to the pageant has been well appreciated by the judges.

Balancing the demands of two distinct worlds was no easy feat, but the synergy between fashion and astrology unveiled a harmonious truth—the pursuit of authenticity. Whether draped in couture or immersed in the cosmic dance, she learned that embracing one’s true self is the ultimate style statement.

In conclusion, her narrative as a beauty pageant winner seamlessly intertwines with her exploration of the fashion world and her burgeoning career in astrology. From the glimmering tiaras to the cosmic constellations, her journey is a testament to the transformative power of self-discovery, resilience, and the harmonious blend of glamour and spirituality.

