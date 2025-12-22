Cellecor Gadgets Doubles Down on Global Ambitions with UK and African Subsidiaries as Domestic Expansion Accelerates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22:Cellecor Gadgets Limited, India’s fast-growing consumer electronics and home appliances powerhouse, is charting an ambitious course for international expansion while simultaneously strengthening its footprint across domestic markets. The company’s Board has approved the formation of two strategic overseas subsidiaries—Cellecor Gadgets UK, a wholly owned entity in the United Kingdom, and Cellecor Gadgets Africa, a step-down subsidiary operating across the African continent—marking a significant milestone in the organization’s globalization strategy.

The dual-pronged approach reflects Cellecor’s confidence in its business model and growth trajectory. The new UK and African operations are designed to deepen the company’s presence in these key markets, enhance service delivery for international customers, and unlock new revenue streams and partnership opportunities. By establishing localized operational structures in these regions, Cellecor aims to strengthen brand visibility and create sustainable, long-term growth pathways in the electronics and gadgets sector across geographies.

This international push comes on the heels of robust domestic performance. Cellecor has inaugurated its South India Regional Office in Bengaluru, positioning the technology capital as an operational nerve center for its expanding presence across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. The strategic selection of Bengaluru underscores the company’s focus on high-growth markets while enabling enhanced coordination with modern retail partners, large-format retailers, and distributors across the southern region.

The company’s momentum is underpinned by exceptional financial performance. In the first half of FY26, Cellecor recorded net sales of Rs 641.5 crore, representing a 50.7 percent increase year-over-year, while EBITDA grew 34.8 percent to Rs 34.10 crore and net profit surged 35.20 percent to Rs 19.60 crore. Full-year FY25 results were even more striking, with net sales doubling to Rs 1,025.95 crore, PBT climbing 91 percent to Rs 41.43 crore, and net profit rising 92 percent to Rs 30.90 crore compared to FY24.

Built on a foundation of outsourced manufacturing excellence and a customer-centric ethos of “making happiness affordable,” Cellecor has evolved into a prominent industry player offering innovative, high-quality consumer electronics including Smart TVs, wearables, mobile phones, and home appliances. As the company enters new international markets and deepens regional presence domestically, it continues to position itself as a compelling solution provider in the global race for accessible, sustainable technology.

