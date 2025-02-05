Cellecor Gadgets Limited Expands Its Retail Presence with Exclusive Stores in Bihar and Maharashtra

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands, continues its expansion with the launch of its first exclusive store in Bihar, located in Sasaram, and in Nanded, Maharashtra. This milestone strengthens Cellecor's commitment to making advanced technology more accessible to consumers across the country.

The Sasaram and Nanded outlets mark the brand's sixth and seventh exclusive stores, following successful launches in Bhopal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Leh Ladakh, Delhi, and Mizoram. Each of these stores is designed to provide an immersive shopping experience, showcasing Cellecor's extensive range of smart gadgets, electronics, and home & kitchen appliances.

Bihar's appliance market currently accounts for approximately 3% of the national market, with an estimated value of USD 2.33 billion. With the state's projected population reaching 134 million in 2025, the demand for high-quality consumer electronics and appliances is on the rise. The launch of Cellecor's exclusive store in Sasaram marks a significant step toward tapping into this growing market and catering to the evolving needs of Bihar's consumers.

Similarly, Maharashtra remains a key market for consumer electronics, with Nanded emerging as a crucial hub for expanding Cellecor's offline presence. The new store in Nanded will cater to the region's growing demand for premium electronic products and enhance Cellecor's market penetration in the state. Maharashtra's appliance market is estimated to be worth USD 5.8 billion, accounting for a significant share of the national market. The increasing demand for high-quality consumer electronics and home appliances makes this expansion a strategic move for Cellecor.

The expansion of Cellecor's exclusive stores plays a crucial role in enhancing brand visibility, deepening customer engagement, and creating a strong offline presence. These outlets allow customers to experience the latest products firsthand, receive expert guidance, and enjoy seamless after-sales support. By establishing dedicated retail spaces, Cellecor strengthens its direct connection with consumers, builds trust, and ensures a superior shopping experience.

With its strong presence in retail chains and a rapidly growing distribution network, Cellecor is focused on expanding its footprint in key markets. The opening of the Bihar and Maharashtra stores reflects the brand's commitment to providing high-quality, innovative products under one roof.

As Cellecor continues its nationwide expansion, the exclusive stores will further accelerate brand growth by driving customer loyalty, reinforcing market leadership, and delivering reliability, performance, and accessibility in consumer electronics.

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

