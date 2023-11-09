Centre urges white goods manufacturers to align warranty or guarantee period with date of installation

In a bid to safeguard consumer rights and promote fair trade practices, the Department of Consumer Affairs has called upon manufacturers and sellers of white goods to revise their warranty or guarantee policies. The department strongly advises that the warranty or guarantee period for white goods, including products like refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, should commence from the date of installation rather than the date of purchase.

White goods often require specialized installation by trained technicians. Until this process is complete, consumers are unable to utilize the purchased product. The current practice of initiating the warranty period upon purchase can result in a reduced total warranty period for the consumer, as it does not account for the time taken for installation. This issue is further exacerbated in cases of e-commerce purchases, where additional delivery time is involved.

According to PIB, the Department of Consumer Affairs emphasizes that initiating the warranty or guarantee period when consumers cannot use the product constitutes an unfair trade practice, as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Any contract imposing such terms, which significantly alter the rights of the consumer, is deemed an unfair contract under the same Act.

This initiative aligns with the vision of strengthening trust between businesses and consumers, as championed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023 held in New Delhi on 27.08.2023. The Prime Minister urged businesses to prioritize 'consumer care', which can lead to the automatic resolution of many consumer rights-related issues. He stressed that a profitable market thrives when there is a balance in the interests of producers and consumers.