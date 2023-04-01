Champhunt.com onboard West Indies ODI Captain Shai Hope and Opener Kieran Powell as Global Ambassadors

California [US], April 1 (/BusinessWire India): Champhunt LLC, the leading online cricket community platform, is thrilled to announce the signing of West Indian cricketers Shai Hope and Kieran Powell as its brand ambassadors. The two talented cricketers will represent Champhunt.com and its vision of making The Gentleman's Game a truly affordable and accessible sport for youngsters across the globe. Their experience of rising to the top in West Indian cricket will come in handy as Champhunt moves on with its vision of hunting and nurturing Champions.

Shai Hope, the West Indies One Day International (ODI) team captain, is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world cricket. He is a top-order batsman and wicketkeeper who has represented the West Indies cricket team in various international tournaments. Kieran Powell, an opening batsman, has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and has also represented the West Indies cricket team across all formats of the game.

Commenting on the signing, Champhunt LLC's CEO, Sameer Kanva, said: "We are thrilled to have Shai Hope and Kieran Powell as our brand ambassadors. Both of them are not only outstanding cricketers but also great role models for young aspiring cricketers around the world. We believe that their association with Champhunt will help us in our mission to bring cricket fans together and provide them with a platform to engage, learn, and grow in the sport they love."

Shai Hope and Kieran Powell also expressed their excitement about the partnership. "We are delighted to be associated with Champhunt.com, which has already made a significant impact in the cricketing community. We look forward to working with the team and contributing to the growth of cricket and its fan base worldwide," they said in a joint statement.

Champhunt is a one-of-a-kind Cricket Social platform, with emphasis on creating a creator economy using the in-app currency (Runs) which can be used by the users to avail various deals in the Rewards Section. This will be followed by the Marketplace, where Sports enthusiasts in general and Cricket fans in specific can buy merchandise from our select array of quality sellers on the platform.

