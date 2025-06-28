Chef Nazrul Molla Ignites Bangkok's Culinary Scene with Fire, Flavor & Fierce Authenticity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: At Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology in Bangkok, the kitchen doesn't just serve food, it performs a ritual of fire, memory, and mastery. And at the heart of it stands Chef Nazrul Molla, whose mastery over the tandoor is setting new benchmarks in progressive Indian dining.

Far from just heading a kitchen, Chef Molla commands a space where every detail is curated, from market-fresh produce to immersive dining. "My mornings begin with sourcing," he shares. "Whether it's speaking with suppliers or personally checking seafood, quality starts long before the flame touches the grill."

The restaurant's theatrical open kitchen sets the tone, but it's what happens inside that earns the applause. Molla champions the tandoor not just as a cooking method, but as a signature language. Dishes like Mustard Malai Broccoli and Smoked Lamb Chops highlight his mastery over spice, smoke, and technique, with bold flavors rooted in emotion.

While trained in global kitchens from Riyadh to Switzerland, Chef Molla stays loyal to his heritage. "I don't see this as fusion," he explains. "It's about respecting where I come from while allowing the food to grow in new directions."

His leadership extends beyond cooking. Whether training junior chefs on the history of a regional dish or teaching plating with intent, mentorship is part of the culture he's building. "Techniques can be taught," he says. "But passing on values takes time and presence."

Creative inspiration, for Molla, also comes through content creation. "Shooting recipe videos or behind-the-scenes stories sparks new ideas," he says. "Seeing food on camera makes you rethink its texture, flow, and character."

As Charcoal Bangkok plans exclusive tasting menus and chef-led experiences, Molla's mission is clear, to showcase the untold depth of Indian cuisine. "We're ready to spotlight recipes that don't often leave home kitchens," he says with quiet pride.

For this chef, the fire in the kitchen is more than a flame, it's a reflection of passion, discipline, and memory. And in every plate, guests taste a story only he can tell.

