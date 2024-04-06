CliniExperts group creates a unique industry-academic collaboration with Manipal Academy of Higher Education

New Delhi [India], April 6: CliniExperts – India's leading research-to-regulation group has recently joined hands with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) to offer comprehensive clinical research and regulatory services to the healthcare, MedTech and Pharmaceutical industry. This partnership will go a long way in creating a holistic wellness ecosystem in the country.

Under the collaboration, CliniExperts and Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, a constituent unit of MAHE, will undertake integrated research, trials, and innovation programmes, utilising mutual strengths and capabilities. This will be a long-term academic-industry partnership, covering multiple areas of cooperation – from research to clinical trials, academic studies, investigator-initiated studies, and other epidemiological studies.

Collaboration objective and scope

This collaboration will establish long-term partnership and cooperation in the field of clinical research and innovation with a view to promote, utilize each party's capabilities and resources, identify problem statements related to the health of the Indian population, and conduct studies to mitigate such risks.

The partnership envisages cooperation in the research and phase II, III, and IV trials for New Drugs, Medical Devices, in-vitro Diagnostics, Vaccines and Biological, real-world evidence programmes, and several other domains critical for the healthcare and wellness ecosystem. It will also allow CliniExperts and KMC to undertake joint academic studies, investigator-initiated studies, and other epidemiological research, apart from undertaking mutually beneficial marketing, PR, and promotional activities.

CliniExperts and MAHE – Natural partners, organic bonding

Both CliniExperts and KMC have worked hard to create strategic synergies in this collaboration. With over 13 years of proven experience and expertise in the complex healthcare regulatory affairs, CliniExperts enjoys leadership position in this domain. And with the group's impeccable track record as the country's frontline CRO fulfilling research and trial mandates of domestic and international sponsors, its research-to-regulation portfolio is one of the most sought-after service baskets in the country.

On the other hand, MAHE is one of India's leading academic and research institutes. It has been granted “Institution of Eminence” status by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. KMC, the constituent unit of MAHE and a partner to this collaboration, is a name to reckon with in medical education and advanced studies. Being one of the top medical colleges in India, it is stamped with a legacy of all-round excellence in medical education and research.

Born out of mutual compatibility and capabilities, the partnership scripts a new chapter in the country's collaborated wellness and stands out for its comprehensive lab-to-market outreach.

Impactful agenda

With such inherent advantages, the coming together of CliniExperts and KMC marks the beginning of a new era of academic-industry cooperation. Indeed, there is enough to look forward to for both the parties and the healthcare sector.

