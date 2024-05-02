Coal production increased by 7.41 pc in April compared to last year: Coal Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 2 : India's coal production for April 2024 reached 78.69 million tonnes (MT) (Provisional), marking a notable growth rate of 7.41 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, which stood at 73.26 MT. The Ministry of Coal announced these figures, indicating a positive trend in the country's coal sector.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, during April 2024, Coal India Limited (CIL), the state-owned coal mining company, achieved a coal production of 61.78 MT (Provisional), marking a growth of 7.31 per cent compared to the same period last year when it produced 57.57 MT.

Additionally, coal production by Captive/others in April 2024 stood at 11.43 MT (Provisional), reflecting a robust growth of 12.99 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.12 MT.

India's coal dispatches for April 2024 reached 85.10 MT (Provisional), showing an increase of 6.07 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 80.23 MT.

During April 2024, CIL dispatched 64.26 MT (Provisional) of coal, with a growth of 3.18 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when it dispatched 62.28 MT, read the press release.

Additionally, coal dispatch by Captive/others in April was recorded at 15.16 MT (Provisional), reflecting a significant growth of 26.90 per cent from the previous year, which was 11.95 MT.

These figures indicate a robust performance by the coal sector, driven by increased production and dispatches by both Coal India Limited and Captive/others.

The growth in production and dispatches is crucial for meeting the energy demands of various sectors in the country, including power, steel, cement, and others.

The Ministry of Coal has been consistently focusing on enhancing coal production and efficiency in the coal sector.

