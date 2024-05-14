Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit jumps 20 pc to Rs 380 crore

Mumbai May 14 Colgate-Palmolive reported a 20 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 379.82 crore for the Jan-March quarter of 2023-24 compared to the same period last year.

The company’s total sales rose 10.35 per cent to Rs 1,480.66 during the quarter. EBIDTA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter grew 17.7 per cent to Rs 532 crore. EBITDA margins increased by 2.2 per cent year-on-year to 35.7 per cent.

The Board has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 26 per share, along with a special one-time interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for 2023-24.

The total dividend payout to shareholders will work out to Rs 979.2 crore and will be distributed on or after June 7, 2024, to shareholders listed on the company's register as of May 23, 2024. Overall, the dividend for the year 2023-24 stands at Rs 58 per share.

At the end of the last quarter of FY 24 we are pleased with the all-round progress we have made on our strategic priorities. We have continued to invest in superior, science-backed oral care formulations, upgrading the product & packaging quality,” said Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO.

The company improved Colgate Active Salt with a stronger formula, introduced a more affordable 80g pack for Colgate Total and launched new fragrances for Palmolive body wash, she added.

--IANS

sps/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor