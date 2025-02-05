College Youth Ideathon 2025 launched to fuel innovation,entrepreneurship among India's youth

New Delhi [India], February 5 : ThinkStartup, IIT Delhi and MEPSC (a Sector Skills Council under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India), on Wednesday announced the launch of College Youth Ideathon with an aim to be India's premier innovation and entrepreneurship competition to ignite creativity & entrepreneurial spirit among the nation's youth in the presence of Dr Kiran Bedi, former Lt. Governor.

College Youth Ideathon (CYI 2025) focuses on innovative ideas and entrepreneurship across ten key sectors, including technology, medicine & biotech, geospatial intelligence, education, agriculture, BFSI, Food & Beverage, Travel & Tourism and Social Impact.

The initiative emphasis is to cultivate a "job-creator's mindset", fostering innovation, problem-solving, and a proactive approach to challenges.

The multi -stage competition will be held online in the initial stages and is open to college students from any university or autonomous institution in India, teachers and mentors of college students and colleges / universities or autonomous institution.

Students will compete in teams of 3 to 5 members, and it will culminate in a grand finale on April 12th - April 13th, 2025. This format allows students to explore innovation and entrepreneurship through ideation, prototype ideas and make pitch to the expert panel.

Anil Kumar Pokhriyal, CEO at Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council said, "College Youth Ideathon will be able to showcase students' ideas, hone their critical thinking abilities, and make a significant contribution to the expansion of industries."

He added, "At the Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council, we're always dedicated to giving young people the chance to turn their ideas into meaningful solutions that will improve everyone's future."

Sameep Shastri, Chairman - Indian Institute of Governance & Leadership, Co-Founder & President - Confederation of Young Leaders, Vice Chairman - BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry said, "As we navigate an era of rapid change and technological advancement, empowering students with the right platform to ideate, innovate, and execute their vision is crucial. This initiative will spark innovative ideas as well as contribute to India's growth by nurturing future leaders and changemakers."

Prof. Narayanan D Kurur, Dean of Academics, IIT Delhi said, "Innovation thrives when young minds are given the right platform to explore, experiment, and execute their ideas. College Youth Ideathon 2025 align perfectly with our mission at IIT Delhi to nurture future entrepreneurs and equip them with practical skills through internships and mentorship programs."

Shivani Singh-Kapoor, Co-founder, ThinkStartup said, "To create future job-creators, it is essential to engage young minds early, channel their creativity, and inspire them to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship. College Youth Ideathon is dedicated to empowering the next generation by providing a platform where students can transform their ideas into impactful ventures."

The College Youth Ideathon 2025 is being supported by industry players like State Bank of India - India's largest bank and a Fortune 500 company; Esri India, India's leading Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions provider; MediaTek, world's leading fabless semiconductor company; IRCTC, a travel, tourism and ticketing behemoth; NMDC, a mining Navratna and Infyni, an emerging edtech star.

Other organizations supporting the event include BRICS CCI, who will serve as a powerful catalyst for young innovators, providing them with the necessary support, resources and collaborative opportunities to drive innovative solutions.

Youth Ideathon is also being supported by SheAtWork, a one-stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs; Atal Innovation Mission, Government of India's flagship initiative to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country; Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), principal financial institution for promotion, financing and development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector.

The teams will compete for a total grant of Rs. 25 lacs and special recognition will be given to teachers, mentors, and schools with high participation rates. Youth Ideathon, established in 2021 by ThinkStartup and MEPSC, is India's largest event celebrating startup ideas for school students.

