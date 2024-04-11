Coming up on Saturday: PM Modi in freewheeling chat with Indian gaming community members

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a free-wheeling interaction with some well-known Indian gamers about a range of aspects, including the gaming industry's future prospects in the country.

A promotional teaser of the interaction was released on Thursday. In the teaser, PM Modi could be seen curiously asking various questions to the gamers. Also, he could be seen trying his hands at a few games.

The full video is scheduled to premiere on April 13, 9.30 am, on the prime minister's official social media and video-sharing channels.

The interaction featured famous Indian gamers including Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht.

The interactive video seemed to have been shot at the prime minister's official residence.

One of the members of the gaming community smilingly said "When we first met one-on-one I didn't realize we had such an age difference."

To which PM Modi responded, "I colour my hair white so that people know I am mature."

Another one said talking to PM Modi was like talking to a family member.

They said gaming industry in India peaked up in 2019 and since then, various games have emerged based on Indian mythology, and the government has been recognizing the creativity.

To that, PM Modi, on a lighter note, replied, "So, all these good things happened under me?"

Does this field provide enough opportunities for girls, PM asked.

"When I started playing, I used to receive messages from hundreds of other girls saying that they started playing after I started. Yes, Indian girls are increasingly coming into tech and gaming fields," said the only female participant of the team.

She said playing games with the prime minister was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her.

The Esports industry in India has witnessed exponential growth in the past decade, enabling it to emerge as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

The advent of high internet penetration, cheap smartphones, and emerging technologies have all resulted in a thriving community of video gamers who are propelling the sector to greater heights with their triumphs on the international stage.

While the country's Esports landscape is mobile-dominated, it is the PC title League of Legends that is making the country proud. Despite the game having no official server in India, the determination and passion of the game's talented athletes saw them utilize their skills to impressively qualify for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

