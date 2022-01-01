Commercial LPG gas cylinder price slashed, check out rates

On the first day of the new year (New Year 2022), companies have reduced the price of LPG cylinders. The companies have decided to reduce the rates of 19 kg commercial cylinders. According to IOCL, on January 1, 2022, the price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi fell by Rs 102 to Rs 1998.50. On December 31, the price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder was Rs 2,101. In Chennai, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder has gone up to Rs 2,131 and in Mumbai to Rs 1,948.50. After the issuance of new prices, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Kolkata has gone up to Rs. 2076.

Although the rates for commercial gas cylinders have been reduced, there has been no change in the rates for domestic gas cylinders. In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder is Rs 899.50. It costs Rs 926 in Kolkata and Rs 915.50 in Chennai. If you want to know the price of gas cylinders of your place, you can find them at cx.indianoil.in/webcenter/portal/Customer/pages_productprice.