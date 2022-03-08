Conducted by Passion Vista, Dr Santarvis Brown receives The Global Icon 2021 award

Unified Brainz celebrated the 3rd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022.

The event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

A leader, innovator, and changemaker in the education field, Dr Santarvis Brown marked his presence to celebrate the victory and success of Passion Vista. He was also felicitated with the prestigious Global Icons of 2021 award for his visionary ideas that have changed the overall education system. He has become a changemaker in education showcasing in-depth insight as an administrator, educator, and program director. He serves on numerous boards including the Community Action and Human Services Board, Greater Miami Service Corps Board, and the Miami Gardens Nuisance Abatement Board.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr Brown says, "I don't believe in being in the rat race, life is too short to be in the rat race. We each must do what makes us happy.' Often, we see people rushing through life, making money regardless of whether they enjoy it. But Santarvis had a clear conscience from the beginning, as he says "I have learned that this thing we called life is a book that we get to write every day. My journey thus far has been an enriching and enjoyable one and I learned a long time ago to be open to where God will take me."

Currently serving as a board of directors and senior advisor for multiple companies, Santarvis's impeccable track record has insured his top position in various universities as well. He is the Senior Vice President of Assessment and Compliance of Charisma University, Executive contributor (Leadership) of Brainz Magazine, education consultant lawyer of Law Office of Keith Altman, and leadership Thought Leader of eCornell.

When people around him were struggling to find equilibrium in life, he was certain about one thing, his flair in the education space. Like all entrepreneurs, Santarvis's biggest challenge on his business journey was finding his niche. "I didn't know what I wanted to do exactly, but I knew I wanted to do my own thing, something in the education space, and so I began offering institutions and organizations my services," says Santarvis, who in no time found himself speaking talent to many community and educational forums and serving as a keynote speaker.

Following his forte into education, it didn't take Santarvis long to turn towards other activities aimed at society's welfare which he has been lauded for. He has been honoured with a list of awards, which includes Top Black Educator in South Florida Legacy Magazine 2021, Performance Excellence Award in Leadership in GECL Awards 2021, Excellence in Education from Global Forum on Teaching, and Learning, and many more.

Since the beginning of his career, Santarvis has left no stone unturned in improving his education space and making it meaningful by serving society as a whole on a larger scale. With an exceptional Leadership acumen and outstanding clarity to services, he ensures tribal students benefit from that fundamental belief. From coming up with plans towards quality education to initiating it, following up with the output, he has proven the significance of his professional career. Santarvis plans to implement programs to help students identify, define and achieve their goals.

'Faith has been my inspiration' says Santarvis, one thing that has kept him going in good times and not-so-good times. "My faith teaches me that my life is not my own, it is controlled by God who has already ordered my steps and destiny." With the ultimate goal to leave an indelible imprint and lasting impact on all of those he served and engaged with.

Education has changed over the last two years and it showed us that it is one inevitable thing. Despite sitting a thousand miles away people were accustomed to learning and teaching virtually and so did Santarvis. And on contrary the situation allowed him to stand out during the period and add innovation and creativity to it. With an undaunting mind like him, the speaker has touched the naked mind of thousands of students.

Today, he can look back on his arduous journey with pride. As a message to the readers, he shares, "I remember and live the words of Robert Frost, 'Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less travelled by and it has made all the difference for me'."

To know more about the Dr Santarvis Brown checkout www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email at info@passionvista.com

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor