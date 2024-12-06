Connect to What's Possible: Belden Debuts New Corporate Brand Platform

BusinessWire India

St. Louis [US], December 6: Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), today revealed a new corporate brand identity that underscores the company's transformation to a comprehensive network and data infrastructure solutions provider. These solutions play a pivotal role in addressing automation and smart infrastructure challenges across industries and help customers avoid missed connections in their networks and data. Repositioning the brand highlights Belden's evolution through new messaging, an updated logo and visual identity and a redesigned website.

"Making connections has been our purpose from the beginning in 1902," said Ashish Chand, president and CEO of Belden. "This rebrand reflects our commitment to providing complete connection solutions and is an exciting milestone in our continued evolution."

In a world increasingly dependent on information, the connections that Belden makes are vital. They allow disparate systems and networks to talk to each other and people and technologies to work together in harmony. They also provide a link between what is and what could be, unlocking new possibilities and enabling innovations both big and small.

"Organizations today demand a reliable and secure flow of information, whether it's for keeping production equipment running, treating patients, or driving business transformation," Chand said. "But risks from signal loss to security threats can disrupt this flow and missed connections can cost an organization money, time, productivity and opportunity. At Belden, we make the connections that keep information moving to enable a safer, smarter and more prosperous future."

Updating Belden's corporate brand platform was a comprehensive process. Nearly 500 participants from around the world - a combination of Belden employees, partners and customers - provided input that was essential to defining Belden's modern purpose and vision. Experience Belden's new corporate brand identity through this video and by visiting belden.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor