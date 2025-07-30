Consortium Gifts Launches "Made in Bharat" Campaign: Championing Local Artisans and Homegrown Startups This Pre-Independence Season

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30: India's top corporate gifting company, Consortium Gifts, today announced the launch of its ambitious national campaign, "Made in Bharat." Coinciding with the spirit of pre-Independence Day, this initiative is a powerful commitment to bolstering India's economic self-reliance by shining a spotlight on local artisans, emerging startups, and the "Vocal for Local" movement.

The "Made in Bharat" campaign seeks to redefine the narrative around indigenous production, highlighting the exceptional quality, innovation, and craftsmanship thriving within India's borders. It's a movement to celebrate the unsung heroes of India's entrepreneurial landscape - from traditional artisans to burgeoning tech-enabled ventures - who are contributing significantly to the nation's growth.

Speaking on this master idea of pre-independence momentum, Gaurav Bhagat, Founder & Managing Director of Consortium Gifts, said, "As we approach the 78th year of Independence, the 'Made in Bharat' campaign is our tribute to the unwavering spirit of Indian entrepreneurship and craftsmanship. We believe in the immense potential of our homegrown talent. This initiative is about providing a robust platform, fostering collaboration, and creating a ripple effect that empowers countless individuals and businesses, solidifying India's position on the global stage. It's about building a truly self-reliant Bharat."

Consortium Gifts is proud to announce strategic collaborations with several dynamic Indian brands that embody the "Made in Bharat" ethos. These partnerships, including a leading artisan-focused enterprise, a beloved premium chocolate maker, and an innovative home solutions provider, will showcase the diverse excellence of Indian production across various sectors.

Adding more to the strategic side of the initiative, Anubhav Pandey, Chief Strategy Officer, Consortium Gifts, said, "Our goal is to create a powerful, unified voice for the overlooked gems within our startup ecosystem. Through this concerted marketing and PR initiative, we are determined to provide a much-needed platform and spotlight for these innovative ventures. We believe that by celebrating their contributions, we can inspire a new wave of growth and firmly establish 'Made in Bharat' as a mark of global distinction."

The "Made in Bharat" campaign promises a series of engaging activities and unique content designed to capture public imagination and highlight inspiring stories of homegrown success. Consortium Gifts invites everyone to join this national movement as India steps confidently towards a future built on its own strengths.

Stay tuned for more updates on how the "Made in Bharat" campaign will unfold and discover the exciting contributions of these remarkable Indian enterprises.

About the Company:

Consortium Gifts, an illustrious name in the corporate gifting industry, stands as one of Asia's leading providers of premium and innovative corporate gifts. With a legacy spanning over 24 years, the company was founded in 1999 by Mr Gaurav Bhagat, leading sales coach, investor, speaker, podcaster, and business trainer.

