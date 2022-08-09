Content creator Unnati Malharkar felicitated by the Ministry of Culture at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Government of India in order to celebrate 75 years of Independence

August 9: Unnati Malharkar is one of India’s most loved content creators, garnering over 892k followers on Instagram and above 310k subscribers on her official YouTube channel. The social media star now sees another feather added to her cap as she was felicitated by the Ministry of Culture at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav gala.

Commemorating 75 years of Indian independence, the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated all around the country with glorious pride. Under the initiative, the Government of India, in association with Google and Meta, has recognized 75 successful content creators as “Cultural Ambassadors for India”.An official Gala evening was organised to mark this event, which saw Unnati receiving the prestigious honour.

Held at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai on the 7th of August, the occasion featured an esteemed plethora of dignitaries from various fields in attendance. Apart from digital celebrities such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amulya Rattan, Aashna Hegde, Manav Chhabra, Angry Prash and Ashi Khanna, India’s best musicians and singers were also spotted at the venue.

Talking about the golden opportunity, Unnati says, “The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav gala is a memorable and inspirational celebration. It was not only an honour to be felicitated in front of such esteemed personalities, this is also an encouragement to all aspiring creators to keep chasing the dream.”

From dance to fashion to lifestyle, Malharkar is a creator who dabbles in a multitude of genres and enjoys a burgeoning following in each segment. Receiving recognition at such an important platform proves that Unnati is growing into a promising “youth icon”who can represent India on a global forum.

