Control Your Hitachi Air Conditioner with airCloud Go App

New Delhi [India], April 29: With the advancement of technology, controlling your air conditioner has never been easier. Hitachi Cooling & Heating presents airCloud Go, a revolutionary mobile app that allows you to connect and control your air conditioner from anywhere. Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, airCloud Go lets you effortlessly manage your AC settings, saving energy and improving comfort with just a few taps on your smartphone.

Stay on the Move with Remote Control

One of the key features of airCloud Go is its remote control capability. With this app, you can adjust your Hitachi air conditioner's settings with one touch, anytime and anywhere. Whether you want to change the temperature, fan speed, or louver position, airCloud Go gives you full control over your Hitachi air conditioning system right from your phone.

Smart-Fence Technology for Automated Comfort

airCloud Go App takes convenience to the next level with its Smart-Fence feature. By linking your air conditioner to your phone's location, the app can automatically adjust the temperature based on your movements. When you arrive home, your air conditioner will turn on, creating a welcoming atmosphere before you even step inside. And when you leave, the app ensures effortless energy savings by either turning off your AC or adjusting it to a more economic preset temperature.

Energy Consumption Management Made Easy

With airCloud Go App's Energy Cost Estimator, you can take control of your energy consumption and save on your utility bills. The app allows you to track your energy usage history, compare different periods, and estimate your consumption costs. You can even set a monthly budget and receive alerts when you're approaching your target.

Voice Command Compatibility

airCloud Go App is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control your Hitachi air conditioner using voice commands. No more searching for the remote control - simply speak to your AC and let airCloud Go do the rest.

Easy Setup and Additional Benefits

Setting up airCloud Go App is a breeze, thanks to its simplified configuration process and clear step-by-step instructions. The app can pair with an unlimited number of air conditioners and homes, and you can invite up to 20 users to access and control your ACs. Plus, with support for 21 languages, airCloud Go App ensures a user-friendly experience for everyone.

Error Code Display and FrostWash Activation

In case of AC malfunction, airCloud Go App will display an error code to help with servicing. Additionally, you can activate the FrostWash self-cleaning function while you're away, contributing to better indoor air quality.

Security of Your Data

You can be assured that your personal data is safe with Hitachi airCloud Go App. The app requires only a minimal amount of personal information to set up your account, ensuring your security and privacy.

Download

The app is available to download for iOS (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/aircloud-go/id1500009156) and Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jch_hitachi.aircloudglobal&hl=en_US&pli=1). Users can also download the app through the QR code recognition that allows the user to pair the app to the air conditioner quickly.

Conclusion

Hitachi airCloud Go App redefines the way you control your air conditioner. With its intuitive interface, energy-saving features, and convenient remote control capabilities, the airCloud Go App is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their home's comfort and efficiency.

