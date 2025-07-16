Coocaa Expands Its Smart TV Portfolio in India with the Launch of the S4U Plus Series Powered by Coolita 3.0

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 16: Coocaa, the smart television brand under global consumer electronics major Skyworth, today announced the launch of its newest innovation in the smart entertainment segmentthe S4U Plus Series, integrated with Coolita 3.0 OS. Available in two screen sizes, 32-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) and 43-inch Full HD (1920x1080 pixels), the S4U Plus Series is engineered to deliver an optimized visual and auditory experience, coupled with intelligent functionality and a minimalist industrial design.

The newly introduced S4U Plus TVs are equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother frame transitions and significantly reduced motion blur, making them ideal for fast-paced content, such as gaming and live sports. The inclusion of a dedicated Game Mode further enhances response time by minimizing input latency, offering users a more immersive and competitive edge in gameplay.

A key highlight of the S4U Plus series is its Coolita 3.0 operating system, a proprietary smart TV platform designed for high-speed performance and user-centric navigation. With native integration of streaming platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Coolink App, alongside built-in Chromecast support, the TVs offer seamless access to a wide content ecosystem. Coolita 3.0 is optimized for low boot times, rapid app switching, and a clutter-free user interface, ensuring effortless content discovery and playback.

Audio performance is elevated with a powerful 2.0 channel speaker system, delivering 30W RMS output. The inclusion of Dolby Digital audio decoding ensures enhanced acoustic clarity and surround sound simulation, enabling an enriched home theatre experience. Whether it's crisp dialogues or atmospheric background scores, the S4U Plus Series delivers multidimensional sound reproduction.

The display units feature Direct LED backlighting, optimized for brightness uniformity and contrast stability. Aesthetically, the televisions adopt a bezel-less design, offering a higher screen-to-body ratio and a sleek form factor that complements contemporary interiors.

In terms of connectivity, the S4U Plus series offers dual HDMI 1.4 ports, a USB 2.0 interface, and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz support, providing comprehensive options for external device integration and internet connectivity. The embedded Chromecast functionality further enables cross-device streaming, allowing users to mirror mobile and laptop screens effortlessly.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, stated: "With the S4U Plus Series, Coocaa continues its commitment to bringing best-in-class technology to Indian households at accessible price points. This launch reinforces our vision to democratize smart home entertainment by offering a combination of efficient operating systems, intelligent hardware integration, and contemporary design aesthetics. Coolita 3.0 is a testament to our focus on software innovation, and with this launch, we aim to cater to a wider audience seeking reliability, performance, and simplicity."

Built with a focus on user well-being, the S4U Plus Series is also designed to operate within safe blue light emission limits and optimized energy consumption standards, making it a responsible and ergonomic addition to everyday entertainment.

The Coocaa S4U Plus TVs are now available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart, offering a future-ready, value-driven smart television experience to Indian consumers.

About Coocaa

Coocaa, a flagship brand of Skyworth, has been at the forefront of the smart TV industry for over 30 years. Renowned for its innovative technology and exceptional design, Coocaa has established a formidable global presence, with operations in 9 countries and 6 research and development centers. The brand has earned widespread acclaim, including 25 global design awards and recognition as a Guinness World Record holder for exceeding sales of 52,672 TVs. With a commitment to delivering affordable, cutting-edge entertainment solutions, Coocaa boasts over 350 service centers across India, ensuring comprehensive support and customer satisfaction. Coocaa continues to push the boundaries of technology, offering products that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers while maintaining its legacy of excellence in the global market.

About the CooLink App

This app acts as a smart assistant for Coolita OS, enabling users to interact with their TV through intuitive features such as entertainment search and one-click favorites. CooLink enhances the user experience by consolidating content from various live TV channels, delivering a seamless FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) service. Designed to simplify navigation and elevate content accessibility, the CooLink app is the perfect companion for a smarter, more connected viewing experience.

