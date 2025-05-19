CooperVision to Host 5th Asia-Pacific Myopia Management Symposium (APMMS) Alongside Events in the Region

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 19: Global leader in myopia management [1], CooperVision, is proud to announce its 5th edition of the Asia-Pacific Myopia Management Symposium (APMMS). APMMS 2025 is held in partnership with The Hong Kong Association Private Practice Optometrists and The Hong Kong Society of Professional Optometrists and supported by The World Council of Optometry and The World Society of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus. This year's symposium and surrounding events will focus on elevating paediatric myopia management across the region.

Themed "Myopia Control in Children: Meeting the Challenge Together", this year's regional event is held with the World Society of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (WSPOS), World Council of Optometry (WCO), The Hong Kong Association Private Practice Optometrists (HKAPPO) and The Hong Kong Society of Professional Optometrists (HKSPO).

Taking place at Hong Kong's Ocean Park Marriot Hotel on 1 June 2025, APMMS brings together a global mix of eye care professionals, researchers and industry leaders to foster collaboration. This allows for regional experts to share crucial knowledge, upskill and build consensus on effective contact lens strategies for myopia control.

Presented via an impactful half-day program, APMMS 2025 looks to welcome 100 in-person attendees and many more online as virtual participants. The event will feature global expert speakers and delve into the latest myopia management trends that explore the need to implement standards of care and guidelines when tackling myopia. It will also explore emerging frameworks and present insights from recent regional surveys, complemented by expert panel discussions and case-based learning sessions. This collaborative initiative fosters a unified approach that enhances clinical efficacy and consistency in myopia management throughout the Asia-Pacific region through upskilling regional eye care professionals. Key areas addressed by this collaborative work include sharing proposed best practices for patient treatment, lens fitting, monitoring schedules, and assessing treatment outcomes.

Expanding beyond its flagship symposium in Hong Kong, this year's APMMS will also be introducing localised events - APMMS Regional Connect Country Editions. Held in Taiwan region (24-25 May), Korea (28 May), China (3 June) and Singapore (4 June), these sessions look to support eye care professionals in obtaining the latest local insights on childhood myopia management.

Shila Gupta, Myopia Management General Manager of CooperVision Asia Pacific said, "APAC is one of the most prevalent regions for myopia, with it being present in over 80% of young adults in some countries. APMMS 2025 is dedicated to spotlighting this growing crisis and the urgency in promoting early intervention informed by evolving, evidence-based approaches as a standard of care. By complimenting APMMS with in-depth surrounding events, we hope to build a wider ecosystem that unites the foremost experts in the field to collaborate and build a strong future for paediatric eye health across the region."

An additional closed-door luminary event will also take place on 31 May 2025. This exclusive session seeks to arm eye care professionals with the knowledge and skills to establish and contribute to the development of must-needed guidelines for myopia management in their associations.

"While myopia is a globally prevalent health challenge, it is being felt most strongly in the Asia-Pacific region," said Dr. Ken K Nischal, Founder and Codirector of WSPOS. "Events like APMMS provide a platform for professionals to share crucial knowledge and emerging best practices to better tackle this growing epidemic."

The symposium will be hosted at the Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel from 9:00AM to 2:00PM Hong Kong Time, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options. CooperVision invites eye care professionals, researchers, and professional associations to collaborate with peers and share their knowledge and expertise in establishing myopia management as a standard in eye care.

Dr. Sandra Block, President of WCO shared, "The increase in the prevalence of myopia in this region as well as globally is alarming. Research has emerged and continues to be published that provides tools to successfully manage myopia. Success in myopia control will require everyone to work together to ensure global access and success. Having multiple events to cover country-specific challenges and share advancements in collaborative guideline development are necessary for us to better understand myopia as a condition."

APMMS 2025 will be hosted at the following time and venue:

Register at https://apmms.coopervision.com/ to secure yourself a spot online to virtually attend APMMS 2025 and be part of the movement in elevating eye health across Asia-Pacific.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood Myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 16,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

[1] CVI data on file

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor