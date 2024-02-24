Corporate Wellness Wake-Up Call: FITPASS and ETHRWorld Unveil Explosive Report, Exposing Critical Gaps in Employee Well-being at Nextech India 2024

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 24: In an era where employee wellness programs are evolving from mere perks to strategic drivers of business success, FITPASS, India's leading fitness and wellness platform, in partnership with ETHRWorld, today announced the release of their groundbreaking report, "The State of Fitness and Wellness in Corporate India 2023-24." Focusing on the perspectives of the world's youngest workforce with an average age of 27.8 years spanning interviews will all segments, Gen Z and Millennials, as well as the insights of Gen X organisational leaders, the study illuminates the stark disparity between employee needs and the reactive nature of corporate wellness initiatives. It scrutinises their genuine impact on corporate productivity, providing invaluable insights into the alignment between employee needs and organisational strategies.

"The State of Fitness and Wellness in Corporate India 2023-24" stands as the largest and most extensive investigation into corporate wellness strategies in India to date. Derived from comprehensive research, including surveys and interviews with more than 3,000 employees and wellness heads, it delves deep into the evolving landscape of workplace wellness. This report identifies a substantial gap between the offerings of corporate wellness programs and the actual needs of employees. The report argues for a fundamental shift towards personalised, proactive fitness and wellness measures that prioritise the well-being and productivity of employees. A notable finding reveals that 77 per cent of employees find existing wellness initiatives inadequate, underscoring a critical demand for more personalised and engaging wellness solutions.

The research doesn't just rely on numbers; it examines how the corporate fitness and wellness landscape is evolving via in-depth interviews with 10+ Chief Human Resources Officers and Chief Wellness/Well-being Officers from companies collectively representing approximately 600,000 employees. This unique combination paints a vivid picture of the current state, need gaps, and opportunities for impactful corporate fitness and wellness programs in India. Validating the direct correlation and causation between well-structured proactive wellness programs and positive business outcomes, it shines a light on a previously ambiguous link and offers a solid framework for the effective integration of wellness into corporate strategies.

Some key findings include:

Loyalty Linked to Wellness: Over 77 per cent of employees express dissatisfaction with current wellness programs, emphasising the urgent need for comprehensive offerings. The report underscores that employee loyalty hinges on improved fitness and wellness programs.

Priority on Physical Health: A staggering 45 per cent of employees prioritise physical health and fitness memberships, revealing a significant demand for comprehensive fitness support. This contrasts sharply with the focus of current wellness programs, which are primarily centred on mental health.

Post-COVID Discrepancy: Despite organisations intensifying wellness efforts post-COVID (57 per cent), a significant discrepancy exists, as 43 per cent of employees feel these initiatives need to be revised, highlighting a critical challenge in aligning programs with workforce expectations.

Flexibility in Wellness Offering: 96 per cent employees feel that organisations fail to offer flexible wellness options that allow for personalization of fitness, medical health, and emotional well-being according to their preferences.

Tech Gap in Personalisation: Approximately 69 per cent of employees report needing more access to digital solutions for personalised health and wellness benefits. This disparity indicates a failure to translate the endorsement of tailored wellness programs into tangible, tech-driven experiences.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, ET B2B Vertical, highlights the critical need for corporate leaders to reassess their wellness strategies in light of this insightful report. He states, "The report serves as a strategic compass, revealing the disconnect between employee aspirations and existing wellness programs. It's a call to action for organisations to pivot towards personalised, proactive solutions, fostering a healthier and more engaged and loyal workforce. In the competitive landscape, investment in employee well-being is a strategic imperative for sustained success."

Akshay Verma, Co-founder, FITPASS, emphasises the urgent need to revolutionise corporate wellness strategies. He mentions, "'The State of Fitness and Wellness in Corporate India 2023-24,' transcends corporate boundaries to unravel India's prevailing wellness paradigm. Our analysis calls for a departure from outdated legacy programs, resonating with the urgent need to recognise the needs of the world's youngest workforce. It's time to shift from reactive to proactive wellness strategies, acknowledging the cost implications of neglecting wellness in our fast-growing economy. This study isn't just a guide; it's a manifesto for change, a blueprint for a future where organisations thrive by prioritising employee fitness and wellness. Together it sounds a universal call to embrace proactive wellness and contribute to creating workplaces that inspire, empower, and thrive."

The report's comprehensive findings also align with global trends, indicating a growing demand for proactive wellness solutions, with 52 per cent of employees acknowledging the negative impact of a sedentary lifestyle. Emphasising proactive measures, it urges organisations to implement preemptive wellness programs to combat employee burnout and enhance financial performance. By prioritising employee needs, including personalised digital solutions for fitness and wellness, such as coaching and nutrition planning, the report empowers employees to take charge of their well-being within corporate programs.

Expanding on the report's vision, Akshay further adds, "The report emerges as the largest study of its kind in India, spearheading a new direction for corporate health and wellness strategies. It serves as a wake-up call for organisations to reimagine their wellness programs, aligning them with their workforce's needs and expectations to ensure enhanced productivity and sustained business growth. This eye-opening report challenges the conventional one-size-fits-all approach, urging organisations to embrace personalisation, proactivity, and impact in their fitness and wellness programs."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor