CorroHealth India achieves Great Place To Work Certification, earns place as One of India's Top Healthcare Companies

Plano (Texas) [USA], August 15: Global healthcare technology company CorroHealth has achieved a significant milestone in the company's history, being named a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India.

"We are thrilled to be a Great Place To Work Certified, and I am extremely proud of our CorroHealth dedicated staff. They are passionate about our mission to strengthen the healthcare industry by providing our clients with technology-led solutions that improve hospitals' financial health. Our mission and passion for what we do unites us and makes us great," said CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard.

CorroHealth Chief People Officer Becky Blake said, "The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by bold leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance, and this Certification is a testament to the work culture at CorroHealth."

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1,800 organizations annually across 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth is the leading provider of clinically led healthcare analytics and technology-driven solutions dedicated to positively impacting the financial performance of hospitals and health systems. With more than 8,500 employees worldwide, CorroHealth delivers integrated solutions, proven expertise, intelligent technology, and scalability to address needs across the entire revenue cycle. To learn more, visit corrohealth.com.

