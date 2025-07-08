Cost of home-cooked thalis declines in June (YoY) but edges up on month-to-month basis: Report

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The cost of home-cooked meals eased in June as compared to the same month last year, driven by a sharp correction in vegetable prices, according to the Crisil Intelligence report.

In the monthly report titled 'Roti Rice Rate', the average cost of a vegetarian thali (Plate) declined by 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while the cost of a non-vegetarian thali was down nearly 6 per cent.

The decline in vegetarian thali prices was primarily attributed to a significant drop in key vegetable prices, which had spiked the previous year due to adverse weather and crop diseases.

The report added that tomato prices dropped 24 per cent YoY to Rs 32 per kg from Rs 42 a year ago, as last year's lower yields created a high base effect.

Potato and onion prices also saw steep declines of 20 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.

In 2024, potato output had fallen by around 6 per cent due to blight infestations and erratic weather, while rabi onion production had shrunk by nearly 20 per cent owing to reduced acreage and yield, the report noted.

However, despite the government's move to reduce basic customs duty on crude edible oils, vegetable oil prices surged 19 per cent YoY in June.

Crisil Inteligence report says the benefit of reduced import prices is yet to be fully passed on to the consumers. Additionally, a 6 per cent YoY hike in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices tempered the overall drop in thali costs.

For non-vegetarian thalis, the cost decline was aided by a 3 per cent YoY drop in broiler chicken prices, which account for nearly half the cost of a non-veg thali.

However, the report observed that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis became costlier, up 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, in June 2025. A sharp 36 per cent MoM spike in tomato prices, triggered by an 8 per cent decline in market arrivals, played a key role in driving up costs. Potato prices rose 4 per cent MoM, while onion prices remained stable.

Meanwhile, broiler chicken prices increased by 5 per cent MoM, pushed by reduced poultry supply due to extreme heat, which impacted bird mortality and slowed growth rates.

While the year-on-year trend offers some relief to households, the monthly uptick reflects continued volatility in food inflation, particularly in perishables and protein sources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor