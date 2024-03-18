Crewsphere: ICP India hub launches Groundbreaking Initiatives to Empower Web3 Entrepreneurs in India

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 18: Crewsphere, a pioneering force in the integration of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 technologies, is thrilled to announce a series of innovative initiatives designed to nurture and support the burgeoning Web3 entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. As the official India Hub of the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), Crewsphere is dedicated to decentralizing the Internet through blockchain technology, fostering innovation, and cultivating the next generation of Web3 leaders.

1. Nationwide Hackathons in Leading Indian Colleges and Universities

Crewsphere is set to conduct multiple hackathons across India's premier educational institutions. These events aim to engage, inspire, and uncover new talent in the blockchain domain, providing students and developers with a platform to showcase their skills, innovate, and contribute to the Web3 revolution.

2. Web3 Roadshow Featuring Key Stakeholders

The launch of an extensive roadshow marks a significant milestone for Crewsphere. These events, held in collaboration with key Web3 stakeholders, are designed to educate, connect, and facilitate meaningful discussions on the future of blockchain and decentralized technologies in India.

3. Strategic Partnership with New Tribe Capital

In a groundbreaking move, Crewsphere has partnered with New Tribe Capital, a leading UAE-based VC firm focused on investing in blockchain and digital assets. This collaboration will open up new avenues for funding Indian Web3 entrepreneurs, providing them with the necessary resources to bring their innovative projects to life.

4. Incubator Program for Web3 Entrepreneurs

Crewsphere proudly introduces its newly launched Incubator Program, specifically designed for Web3 entrepreneurs. This program offers a comprehensive support system, including mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities, to help startups navigate the complexities of the blockchain industry and achieve sustainable growth.

Deepak Goyal, Co-Founder of Crewsphere, emphasizes the transformative potential of these initiatives: "Our mission extends beyond innovation; it's about creating a sustainable ecosystem where Web3 technologies flourish, making India a global blockchain powerhouse."

Echoing this sentiment, Bandhul Bansal, Co-Founder, states: "Collaboration is key. By joining forces with New Tribe Capital and launching our Incubator Program, we're setting a new standard for what's possible in the Web3 domain."

About Crewsphere

Crewsphere is at the forefront of bridging the gap between traditional web technologies and the decentralized future. Through education, support, and community-building, Crewsphere is committed to empowering developers, startups, and blockchain enthusiasts across India, making it a hub for Web3 innovation.

For more information, visit www.crewsphere.io.

