Crisil upgrades Adani Power's bank loan facilities to AA/Stable

New Delhi, Feb 7 Crisil Ratings has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities of Adani Power Ltd (APL) to 'Crisil AA/Stable' from 'Crisil AA-/Positive'.

The global credit rating agency has also assigned its 'Crisil AA/Stable' rating to Rs 11,000 crore proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Adani Power.

The upgrade in rating reflects "Crisil Ratings' expectation of strengthening in APL’s overall credit risk profile with strong improvement in the business parameters on account of increase in proportion of tied-up capacities as well as fuel linkages", it said in a 'Rating Rationale' note.

