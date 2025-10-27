Crompton Secures Landmark Solar Rooftop Order of Rs. 445 Crs Across Over 40,000 Homes

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a trusted leader in home and energy solutions, has achieved a major milestone in its solar journey by securing a significant solar rooftop order in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The order will cover and solarize over 40,000 households with 2 KW on-grid rooftop systems over the near term, amounting to a total contract value of Rs. 445 Crs.

This large 77 MW win, valued at Rs. 445 Crs, is Crompton's largest-ever solar rooftop order and underscores the company's rapid ramp-upjust two months after entering the solar rooftop market. Coming on the heels of a Rs. 52 Crs order earlier this month, it demonstrates Crompton's strong market traction, execution capability and accelerating growth in the solar segment.

The solar rooftop segment represents a large and growing market of approximately Rs. 20,000-25,000 Crs, expected to grow at over 20% annually. Rising residential adoption is being driven by improved technology affordability, easier grid integration, growing awareness, and a decline in system costs, creating a strong opportunity for Crompton to scale sustainable energy solutions across households.

The project will equip households with reliable, sustainable, and easy-to-maintain solar solutions. Crompton's end-to-end involvement is supported by trained personnel and a responsive service network, ensuring seamless performance across thousands of homes. This large-scale deployment highlights Crompton's execution strength and reinforces its position as a trusted, energy saving focused brand committed to delivering innovative and dependable solutions.

Commenting on the order, Mr. Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director & CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "This landmark solar rooftop order of Rs. 445 Crs marks an important milestone in Crompton's journey in renewable energy. It reflects the growing trust in our ability to deliver large-scale, sustainable solutions that align with India's clean energy ambitions. As we expand our presence in this fast-evolving solar sector, our focus remains on combining innovation, efficiency, and responsible growth to create long-term value for both consumers and communities. This win further strengthens our commitment to advancing sustainable home energy solutions across the country."

Commenting on the order, Mr. Shaleen Nayak, Business Unit Head - Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "This project highlights our energy-efficient solar solutions at scale, covering over 40,000 households. Our team will manage the complete process, ensuring quality and consistency across every site. By leveraging our execution capabilities and robust infrastructure we are confident of delivering best-in-class performance at this Project."

Crompton's growing presence in the solar segment is backed by its strong brand equity, robust distribution network, and after sales service reach. Building on these capabilities, the company is now expanding its solar business across pumps, lighting, and solar rooftops, driving strong momentum in renewable energy while further enhancing its internal teams and execution.

With over 85 years of expertise, Crompton continues to lead in providing durable, efficient, and smart energy solutions, driving both residential empowerment and India's renewable energy vision.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftopsrepresenting a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor