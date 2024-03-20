Cusbuzz launches India’s First AI-enabled Customs Duties App to revolutionize the EXIM Industry

New Delhi (India), March 20: Cusbuzz has launched India’s first AI-enabled customs duties app, which promises to revolutionize the way EXIM businesses, logistics firms, and customs house agents access and leverage customs information. In the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of international trade, staying up-to-date with customs duties, regulations, and tariffs is paramount for businesses operating in the export-import (EXIM) sector. Navigating the intricate web of customs rules, exemptions, and preferential duties can be a daunting task, often leading to delays, miscalculations, and potential revenue losses.

Developed by Tech-based Business Solutions provider Futec Global, Cusbuzz is a comprehensive, real-time, and mobile-friendly platform that empowers industry players with valuable insights and accurate customs duty calculations at their fingertips. The app is currently available on the web and Android platforms, with an iOS version slated for release next month, ensuring seamless accessibility across various devices and operating systems.

At the core of Cusbuzz’s game-changing capabilities lies its ability to provide real-time access to the latest customs duties, cess, exemption notifications, and IGST rates. This eliminates the need for EXIM professionals to navigate through outdated and cumbersome resources, such as bulky books and infrequently updated websites, which often lead to inefficiencies and uninformed decision-making.

Mr Anil Jain, Head of Marketing at Cusbuzz adds, “By consolidating and presenting this critical information in a user-friendly, mobile-friendly interface, Cusbuzz streamlines processes, enhances operational efficiency, and empowers businesses to make informed trade decisions swiftly. This real-time access to Customs tariff is particularly valuable in the dynamic EXIM environment, where tariffs, regulations, and preferential trade agreements are subject to frequent changes”.

However, Cusbuzz’s true game-changing prowess lies in its AI-based intelligent algorithms, which offer strategic suggestions for minimizing customs duties and optimizing cost savings. This standout feature sets Cusbuzz apart from traditional customs information resources, providing EXIM businesses and logistics players with a powerful competitive edge.

The app’s intuitive design ensures ease of use, while users can set alerts on their specific HSN codes for real-time tracking of changes in the custom duties & introduction of new HSN codes.

Through its advanced capabilities, Cusbuzz analyzes a myriad of factors, including general exemptions, preferential duties, alternate HSN codes (Harmonized System codes used for classifying goods), alternative supplier countries, and even alternate landing ports. By leveraging this comprehensive data analysis, the app provides actionable insights and recommendations that can potentially translate into significant cost savings for businesses.

For instance, Cusbuzz may suggest sourcing goods from a country with preferential trade agreements, leading to lower customs duties. Alternatively, it may recommend exploring alternate HS codes or relevant exemptions, which could result in substantial cost reductions. These strategic suggestions empower EXIM businesses to optimize their supply chains, streamline operations, and enhance their bottom line, ultimately boosting their competitiveness in the global market.

Moreover, Cusbuzz’s user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set make it an invaluable tool for businesses of all sizes, from small-scale EXIM operators to large-scale logistics firms and customs house agents.

In a rapidly globalizing world, where cross-border trade is paramount for economic growth and prosperity, Cusbuzz emerges as a game-changer, revolutionizing the way businesses access and leverage customs information. By harnessing the power of AI and real-time data, Cusbuzz empowers EXIM professionals to make informed decisions, optimize costs, and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving landscape of international trade regulations.

