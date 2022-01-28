Cyble marks 41 years of the Data Privacy Day with Insights on the Evolution of Data Safety Regulations

"Data," as we know it, has evolved and grown in stature and importance significantly over the past decade.

Data has gone from being a simple component of computing processes to becoming an integral part of business operations (data science).

Data is the actual product/asset in several notable cases and a key business differentiator for several firms.

Data now fuels many industries - generated through targeted, personalized advertisements to mobile and website tracking of users to learn about their behaviors and preferences.

As the application and the value of data grows, so does the potential to exploit it. As a result, the privacy of individuals is under significant threats than ever before as malicious actors, data brokers, and several other business entities try to harvest, sell, or monetize personal or enterprise data for their own commercial purposes.

While most organizations process personal data for business purposes, they run the risk of running afoul of global data privacy regulations owing to a lack of awareness about the data privacy principles laid down in regulations such as the GDPR and the CCPA. Recently there have been several public data breaches and regulatory actions on several organizations when they were found to breach the trust of their customers by engaging in personal data processing in violation of the data privacy acts.

To this end, Data Privacy Day-celebrated globally on January 28th-is dedicated to ensuring that data collection, use, and sharing is conducted ethically by organizations, and individuals are appropriately sensitized about the importance of their personal data privacy and their rights as the owner of their personal information.

This includes educating the end-users on best practices to ensure their data is not captured without their consent, advising them not to share their sensitive data unless necessary, and improving the security of their data altogether to prevent identity theft and unauthorized profiling.

At Cyble, we believe that a critical step in contributing towards Data Privacy Awareness is helping people understand the extent of their personal data exposure on the surface web and the dark web to help them safeguard themselves from a potential personal data breach.

On this Data Privacy Day 2022, we invite you to head over to to assess your personal data privacy exposure and be a part of the growing privacy-aware community.

