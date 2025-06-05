Dassault Aviation, Tata Advanced Systems to manufacture Rafale fuselage in India

Mumbai, June 5 In a major development, French major Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited on Thursday signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains.

Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

"For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale, and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

The signing of these contracts reflects Dassault Aviation’s strong commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ and 'Atmanirbhar' initiatives.

This partnership aims to strengthen India’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting its goal of greater economic self-reliance.

"This partnership marks a significant step in India’s aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation," said Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms, Singh mentioned.

In April this year, India signed a landmark Rs 63,000 crore deal with France to buy 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets, which will give added punch to the Indian Navy, amid growing security concerns over China flexing its maritime muscle in the Indo-Pacific region.

The procurement will proceed under an Inter-Governmental Agreement, ensuring direct deliveries without any intermediaries. The deal has been signed for 22 single-seater jets and four twin-seater trainers, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2031.

