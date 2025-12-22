DaVinci's Global Play: Ignis AI and the Next Chapter of Industrial Intelligence

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22: In the steel industry confronting rising energy costs, volatile raw-material conditions, and mounting sustainability pressures, a new intelligence layer has emerged. At its center is Ignis AI, a furnace decision engine developed under the leadership of Aman Rizvi, Head of Product & Strategy at DaVinci — the U.S.-headquartered AI-Native MES platform shaping next-generation steel operations.

While Ignis AI stands out as a technical breakthrough, its real story is inseparable from the unusual career arc of the person behind it — a technologist shaped by deep AI experience, venture building, and strategic roles across banking, fintech, and global technology.

A Background Shaped by Leadership, Learning, and Building

Aman's journey spans technology, finance, AI engineering, and large-scale transformation, but it is the combination — not the chronology — that makes him distinct.

He has led strategy functions for major fintech and financial institutions, guiding digital transformation programs, data-led modernization, and AI-backed risk operations. This exposure to highly regulated environments gave him a rare ability to design systems where reliability, precision, and transparency matter as much as innovation — a mindset that later shaped Ignis AI's architecture.

His entrepreneurial experience also anchors his perspective. Aman previously built and exited a technology venture — a journey that taught him how to move from idea to product, from prototype to revenue, and from uncertainty to scale. These lessons sit beneath every decision in Ignis AI's design: clarity, speed, measurable value, and customer reality.

Today he continues his academic pursuit at one of India's most respected institutions, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, strengthening the strategic, financial, and leadership frameworks that complement his product and AI expertise. Though he rarely speaks about it publicly, the integration of academic thinking with on-ground industrial work has become core to how he frames long-term product strategy for DaVinci.

Turning Furnace Data Into Decisions: How Ignis AI Was Built

Ignis AI originated not as a traditional software initiative, but as a fundamental question: Why does the most powerful asset inside a steel plant operate with the least intelligence?

Across Aman's work with plants in the U.S., Europe, India, and the Middle East, he saw the same pattern:

Furnace behavior was predictable — yet predictions were rarely used. Operators carried enormous responsibility, often with limited real-time visibility.

Energy optimization, carbon-oxygen balancing, and tap-to-tap times varied widely. Plants were drowning in data, but starved for actionable intelligence.

Ignis AI was built to address these realities. Its architecture — fusing time-series modeling, refractory life prediction, foaming slag behavior analysis, anomaly detection, and thermodynamic digital twins — reflects the rigor of someone accustomed to building systems that cannot fail.

DaVinci: A U.S.-Led Platform With Global Ambition

Ignis AI is one of the flagship intelligence modules within DaVinci, the U.S.-based MES and industrial AI platform led by CEO Arvind Nerella. Under Arvind's leadership, DaVinci has established itself as an execution-focused, globally scalable platform, while its AI-first strategy and furnace intelligence direction have been driven by Aman Rizvi, who oversees product vision, platform strategy, and applied AI innovation.

Together, the leadership team has positioned DaVinci as a system built not merely to digitize operations, but to embed intelligence directly into the metallurgical decision loop.

The platform integrates:

IoT and edge AI for real-time equipment intelligence

Advanced MES modules (production, quality, inventory, compliance

Billet and pellet tracking intelligence

AI-led decision systems built specifically for complex metallurgical workflows

Aman leads the strategic charter of these transformations — from product roadmap and international expansion to partnerships across the GCC, India, and North America. His blended past in AI systems, finance, and startup execution gives DaVinci a level of strategic depth uncommon in traditional industrial software.

Aman's Talk With Georgia at the Fastmarkets Steel Conference, Dubai

During the Fastmarkets Steel Conference in Dubai, Aman joined Georgia for a widely shared podcast conversation on the future of AI in steel manufacturing. The discussion touched on:

Why steel plants globally are at an operational crossroads

He noted that volatility in materials and energy makes human-only decision-making insufficient.

The rise of the AI-augmented operator

Aman described how operators will not be replaced — instead, they gain a second layer of intelligence that helps them make significantly better decisions inside the melt shop.

The American philosophy behind DaVinci

He spoke about DaVinci's role as a U.S.-led, globally deployed AI platform designed to unify operational data and decision science.

The origin of Ignis AI

Aman explained how the furnace became the natural starting point for applying real-time AI in metallurgy.

What resonated most was not the technology — but the clarity with which he connected business strategy, AI capability, and plant-level realities. It was the perspective of someone who has built ventures, worked with banks, collaborated with global engineering teams, and now applies that cross-disciplinary skillset to one of the world's oldest industries.

A Leader Redefining the Convergence of AI, Industry, and Strategy

Aman represents a new class of industrial AI leaders — those who combine: Technical depth from cloud, AI, and engineering

Strategic maturity refined through fintech and financial system transformation

Entrepreneurial instinct gained from building ventures ground-up

Global industry exposure through plant visits and international partnerships

Formal management education through his IIM journey

This convergence is rare — and it shows in how Ignis AI and DaVinci are rapidly gaining traction across markets seeking reliability, intelligence, and measurable operational impact.

Aman's work signals a broader shift:

The future of steelmaking will not be defined by bigger furnaces, but by smarter ones.