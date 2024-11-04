DEAR.AI - Singapore's First Generative A.I. Content Studio Revolutionizes Movies, Advertisements, and Social Media Content Globally

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 4: Dear.AI, co-founded by Film Director & Content Creator Jaze Phua, and Creative Producer Raymus Chang, is set to redefine the local digital content landscape with its pioneering generative A.I. video workflow. Supported by CreativesAtWork, a freelancer-led creative agency with offices in Singapore and US, the studio is already making waves with international and regional projects in advertising and film, including corporate brands, and a collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Jack Neo for his upcoming movie "A.I. Strives to Win", slated for Chinese New Year 2025.

This venture marks a significant milestone in video production, democratising access to high-concept, high-quality visuals typically reserved for large companies, agencies and studios. By harnessing the power of A.I, Dear.AI empowers businesses of all sizes to create imaginative and impactful content affordably.

Jaze Phua said: "High-budget visual effects outcomes are now achievable at lower cost and greater speed. AI-generated ads can transform visionary ideas into stunning visuals, offering a fresh and innovative approach to advertising. We want to be at the forefront as Singapore develops into an international A.I. hub."

Democratizing High-Quality Visuals

The evolution of technology consistently reshapes content creation. Digital filmmaking, smartphone video, and social media gave rise to the creator economy. Similarly, generative A.I. heralds a new era of innovation. Dear.AI is strategically positioned to lead the charge. Combining Jaze's creative expertise with CreativesAtWork's extensive network of creative freelancers and production experience, Dear.AI is poised to explore and navigate the exciting future of content creation. Co-founder Raymus Chang commented, "We have been actively reverse-engineering existing videos, to see how much can be done with A.I. People think this threatens creatives. We believe otherwise - it's cheaper, faster and better for clients. While increasing profitability for creatives."

At the core of Dear.AI's vision is a generative A.I. workflow that uses over 15 platforms and stable diffusion technology to deliver top-tier content more efficiently and affordably. This approach unlocks new possibilities for advertising agencies, social media firms, and SMEs, giving them access to cutting-edge visual production techniques previously beyond their reach. Jaze Phua adds, "we believe we can go even further, by incorporating our workflow into a Dear.AI generative platform. So end-users can create their own content to make themselves seen and heard."

Empowering Freelancers and Strengthening the Creative Gig Economy

Dear.AI, in partnership with Freelancer Nation - an initiative by CreativesAtWork - is committed to empowering freelancers with generative AI expertise. This collaboration will drive Dear.AI Academy, providing workshops and hands-on projects designed to equip freelancers with the skills needed to thrive in the evolving digital landscape. By fostering AI literacy within the creative gig economy, Dear.AI and Freelancer Nation aim to evaluate the quality of freelance talent and unlock new opportunityes for creative professionals.

"At CreativesAtWork, we've always championed creative talent," says Jayce Tham of CreativesAtWork. "What excites me most about AI is its potential to empower our creative community. We're witnessing our freelancers embrace bolder challenges and tackle projects they never thought possible. Our partnership with Dear.AI is about nurturing a new generation of creators who seamlessly blend human artistry with AI capabilities, expanding the horizons of the creative industry."

Be inspired by the future of content creation.

Dear.AI is not just changing the way content is created; it's shaping the future of creativity itself.

Explore Dear.AI's portfolio and witness the transformative power of AI in action.

Visit www.dear.ai to view our latest work.

About Dear.AI

Dear.AI is a generative A.I. powered production studio devoted to the craftsmanship required to create vivid advertising and content that is human and authentic. The company has a fine-tuned workflow involving more than 15 A.I. GUI and Stable Diffusion platforms.

For more information, visit www.dear.ai

About Freelancer Nation

Freelancer Nation is a platform dedicated to empowering freelancers and fostering a thriving creative community. An initiative under CreativesAtWork, Freelancer Nation provides resources, support, and opportunities for freelancers to connect, collaborate, and grow their careers.

For more information, visit https://www.freelancernation.asia/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Raymus Chang

Executive Producer

Dear.AI

raymus@dear.ai

+65 82695424

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor