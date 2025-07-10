Deccan Rice enters Chinese market

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10: Deccan Grainz India, which exports rice under the popular Deccan brand, has recently entered the Chinese market. The company has already been exporting 30 varieties of Indian rice to Sweden, UK, Germany, Ireland, London, US, Canada, Australia, EU and Turkey, and China is the new addition to its global footprint.

"We are the only rice brand from South India to achieve such a global footprint in rice exports," said Kiran Kumar Pola, Director, Deccan Grainz India.

He described the company's entry into China, which ranks second in the world after India in rice production, as a milestone. He said that Deccan Foods is the market leader in the non-basmati rice category in the US market. "We purchase quality rice from thousands of farmers in various states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and export it to various countries," he said.

Entry into the India market soon

In its 15-year long journey, the company sold more than 7 crore bags of rice abroad. Sona Masuri accounts for a whopping 60 per cent of its total sales. The company has a state-of-the-art, Japanese technology-powered rice processing plant with a monthly capacity of 5,500 metric tonnes at Sultanpur near Hyderabad. It employs 100 people. "They say we have to win at home before winning outside. But we already won outside. Now, we are ready to win at home. Deccan Grainz will enter the Indian market in early 2026," said Kiran Kumar.

3 decades of experience

Kiran has more than 30 years of experience in the rice business. He worked for six months in a rice mill in Kothapet, Hyderabad, in 1995. After that, he joined Aishwarya Industries as a small employee. Kiran worked hard to build it into a rice exporting company. He worked for that company for 14 years before launching Deccan brand in London in 2008.

