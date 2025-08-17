Delhi's highway projects inaugurated by PM will help emerging micro-markets: Developers

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Inauguration of two major National Highway projects in the national capital- the Delhi section of the Dwarka Motorway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) - will give emerging micro-markets in the NCR far greater accessibility, catalysing both residential and commercial growth, said real estate developers.

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated both the projects worth a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Motorway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The section will also provide Multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi complex in Dwarka, the DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 Crores.

The Prime Minister earlier inaugurated the 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Motorway in March 2024.

The development of the road projects will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads, as well as busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR

Both projects have been developed under the Government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Navdeep Sardana, Founder, Whiteland Corporation, said, "This will give emerging micro-markets along the corridor far greater accessibility to mainstream hubs of Gurugram, catalysing both residential and commercial growth."

Rohit Kishore, CEO, Hero Realty, said, "This monumental infrastructure leap will redefine connectivity, reduce travel times, and unlock economic opportunities for Delhi and the NCR regions. For the real estate sector, it is a catalyst that will spur residential, commercial, and retail development along the corridor, driving sustainable expansion into new micro-markets."

Abhay Kumar Mishra, President & CEO, Jindal Realty, said, "Developments like Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda plant, alongside UER-II will attract industries and professionals, spurring demand for affordable homes and logistics hubs."

"It will open access to budget-friendly locations for both homebuyers and businesses while preserving seamless connectivity to Delhi's primary commercial hubs," said Ravi Nirwal, Sales Director & Principal Partner, Square Yards.

Enhanced connectivity will not only ease commuter movement but also drive sustained residential and commercial demand across these regions, positioning them as key investment destinations in the extended Delhi-NCR region," said Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group.

Akshay Taneja, CEO, TDI Infrastructure, said, "Once UER-II goes live, Kundli's real estate will pivot from 'edge of NCR' to 'plugged into Delhi'. We typically see double-digit price gains in the first 12-24 months after such connectivity shocks, but the bigger story is depth of demand: rented stock gets absorbed faster, plotted and villa segments revive, and Grade-A warehousing/retail footprints scale as logistics times shrink. In short, UER-II isn't just a shorter road; it's a shorter decision cyclefor end-users, investors, and enterprisespushing Kundli into NCR's prime consideration set."

